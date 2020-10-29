MPD investigating evening shooting

Maysville police are seeking information on a shooting that took place Tuesday.

According to Maysville Police Chief Jared Muse, officers were called to Meadowview Regional Medica Center just before 6 p.m., after a man visited the emergency room at the hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound to the left leg.

Officers were able to question the victim a bit before he was transferred but the man was not very cooperative, Muse said.

Because of the severity of the wound, the man was transferred by air care to the University of Cincinnati Hospital for treatment, Muse said.

The incident took place on East Fourth Street and Muse said the were several people who witnessed the shooting. However, those witnesses are also not cooperating with police, he said.

Muse called the willingness of witnesses to come forward with information “slim to none.”

Detectives with MPD continues to investigate the incident and Muse is asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed the event to call police and provide that information. They can remain anonymous if they prefer, he said.

