Neal issues Community Unity Challenge

Children from throughout the community are invited to visit the MPD Forest Avenue location on Oct. 31 and add their hand print to one of these tables during the “Community Unity Challenge.”

Maysville Police Department Community Liaison Chris Neal is looking for some helping hands … many of them actually.

Neal has two picnic tables he has designated as “unity picnic tables” that he hopes to cover with handprints from children from throughout the community in a Community Unity Challenge.

On Halloween, Oct. 31, from noon to 3 p.m., at the Community Liaison office at the police substation on Forest Avenue, Neal is encouraging parents to bring their children to the office to have their hand painted and then place their handprint on the table. Several colors of paint will be available and children can choose their favorite.

The handprint-covered tables will become a permanent fixture at the substation and available for use by the public.

“We hope this will act as a symbol of unity for our community for years to come,” Neal said. “We want to completely cover these tables with handprints and once the tables are covered with many prints, we will seal these tables to stand the test of time.”

The event will be held, rain or shine, Neal said.

Neal has posted information about the event on MPD’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MaysvillePolice.

