Memory of a son provides scholarship source for MCTC, others

VANCEBURG — Becky Zornes of Lewis County tragically lost her 23-year-old son in 2016 but her grief over his untimely death has been transformed into a living memorial that today provides scholarships to students at Maysville Community and Technical College and elsewhere.
The name of James Ellis Carver II, best known to family and friends as James Ellis, now is affixed to a memorial ride during Labor Day weekend at an off-road course in the Briery area of Lewis County. Enhanced by free admission and a mini-festival with live music, the “Ellis Run” tribute this year attracted nearly 600 participants.
Receiving scholarships from this year’s proceeds were Joseph Pfeffer, Bradley Lott, Tucker Horsley, Hunter Lowe and Aaron Utterback. All are enrolled in “blue collar” technology programs, as required.
“My son was a welder who loved working with his hands and being outdoors,” said Becky Zornes. “We feel that helping other young adults with similar values and blue collar career plans is the best way to honor his memory.”
The scholarships initially went only to Lewis County residents but this year were expanded to neighboring counties as attendance and financial support continued to grow. As many as 1,000 riders are anticipated next year.
Doug Enix, retired welding teacher at Lewis County High School, and Richie Ford, James Ellis’ brother, helped Becky Zornes identify the first two recipients of scholarships in the first year. Family and friends raised about $7,000 to finance a special gravestone for James Ellis, a graduate of LCHS.
“Many good people help us each year and I am so appreciative of their love and support,” Becky Zornes added. “We receive cash and merchandise gifts from more and more individuals and businesses. I am overwhelmed and truly blessed by their kindness and generosity.”
Those gifts are auctioned during the event and added to the proceeds. She proudly tells how a $300 rifle – engraved by LCHS art teacher Ryan Bentley – sold for $1,800 and a $68 decanter of a limited-run Kentucky bourbon prompted a winning bid of $700.
“The people who make such offers are bidding more with their hearts than their heads,” Becky Zornes recalled. “But we often see that kind of reaction from those who can relate to our family’s tragedy.”
She speaks lovingly of family members and friends who volunteer their time and energy to honor her son. For example, The Sundown Band has performed three years running and is coming back next year.
Becky Zornes said she finds joy in the event each year because those who participate obviously like doing the same things her son found so enjoyable in his free time.
“It’s a lot of hard work but it is worth doing because it means James Ellis won’t be forgotten and that other hardworking young people will get help in preparing for their own careers,” she added. “And it brings us some peace from the pain of losing him.”
By next spring, “Ellis Run” scholarships valued at more than $25,000 will have been awarded.