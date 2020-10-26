HSAC offers lower fees for potential cat adopters

This is one of the kittens available for adoption at a reduced rate at the Humane Society of Adams County.

WEST UNION, Ohio — A side effect of the coronavirus pandemic, adoptions and fundraising are way down at the Humane Society of Adams County animal shelter in West Union.

There are currently 21 adoptable cats and kittens at the animal shelter, and another 18 cats and kittens that are still in quarantine waiting to be vaccinated and sterilized so that they will be eligible for adoption.

Cats cost the nonprofit animal welfare organization about $104 in vaccinations, food, litter, and vet fees for sterilization and disease testing. The fee to adopt a fully-vetted cat from the animal shelter is normally $45 for an adult cat and $55 for a kitten. Despite this savings, many cats and kittens linger in the shelter for weeks or months, waiting for a family to come along.

In order to help cats and kittens get homes faster, the animal shelter is reducing fees on all felines to just $20 through the end of October 2020. All potential adopters are still screened to ensure cats go to safe homes, even if the adoption fee has been covered. A list of adoptable cats and kittens is available by going to the animal shelter’s website at AdamsCountyAnimals.org and clicking on the “Adoption” tab at the top of the page.

Donations to the nonprofit 501c3 organization are tax-deductible.

If you would like to donate funds to help homeless cats get adopted, please send the name of the animal you wish to sponsor and a check to HSAC, P.O. Box 245, West Union, OH 45693.

For more information about the Humane Society of Adams County, or to volunteer your time or services, please call 937-544-8585 or email [email protected]

