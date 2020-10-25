Area sees increasing COVID-19 cases

On Sunday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky reported a new record for the highest number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in a week since the pandemic began, with 9,335 positive cases this week.
Sunday also marked a high mark for the number of cases reported on a Sunday with 1,462 cases of the coronavirus.
“Since March 6, Kentuckians have been fighting COVID-19, yet we are facing the highest number of cases ever reported on a Sunday, and the highest week of new cases. We must do better,” Beshear said. “We all know the steps we need to take to stop the spread of this virus – wear a facial covering, wash your hands, stay six feet apart and limit gatherings and travel – let’s all do these simple things to protect each other.”
On Saturday, the Governor said he will reveal new recommendations to counties that are in the red zone, those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 residents.In the Buffalo Trace Area, that includes Bracken, Robertson and Fleming counties while Mason and Lewis counties remain orange, s step down from red.
On Friday, Robertson County Schools reported four staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
“On the recommendation from the health department, all second- and third-graders who come on A days should quarantine. If any symptoms start to develop, they should go get tested.,” the district posted on its Facebook page.
Robertson County continues to report 20 cases of the virus with 12 recovered and one death.
In Fleming County, the number of confirmed cases continue to mount.
On Friday, country health officials said “As of this morning, Oct. 23, 2020 the Fleming County Health Department has 167 confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic. There are currently 53 active cases with three hospitalizations.”
“We continue to be in a critical surge at this time, and it is important for all citizens to follow the… recommendations to help lessen the spread.” Those recommendations include hand washing, mask wearing and social distancing.
Other local counties report:
Bracken County — On Friday 69 cases, 25 active, and one death.
Mason County — On Friday, 167 cases, 144 recovered, and three deaths.
Lewis County — On the last report from erly last week, 270 cases, with 22 active. The county also recorded 14 deaths during an outbreak at the Vanceburg Nursing Facility earlier this summer.
Adams County, Ohio— 214 cases with six deaths.
Brown County, Ohio — 398 cases with three deaths,