Area COVID cases continue to rise

The upward trend in COVID-19 cases in the area continues as counties in the five-county Buffalo Trace Area continue to move from orange status to red.
According to the color-coded map released last month by the state, if a county is green, its incidence rate is less than one case per 100,000 of population. In-person learning can continue with best health practices: social distancing, and masks worn.
When a county becomes yellow, that means it is experiencing one-10 case per 100,000. In-person learning is permitted, with heightened mitigation factors.
For counties that are identified as orange, 10-25 cases per 100,000 are being reported. Counties in this status must take additional mitigation steps and prepare for possible remote learning as determined by school administrators in consultation with local public health officials.
When a county becomes red, meaning the seven-day average is more than 25 cases per 100,000, in-person learning and school-related athletic and extracurricular activities are suspended as well.
Currently, Fleming, Bracken and Robertson counties are coded red with Mason and Lewis counties designated as orange.
On Friday, Fleming County reported 167 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 53 of those cases active and three people hospitalized.
In Bracken County, the number of confirmed cases reached 69, including two news cases recorded Friday. Of those cases, 25 are currently active. The county also has one COVID-19-related death.
Robertson County, cases held steady Friday at 20 with with 12 recovered and one death.
In Mason County, numbers also held steady with 165 cases and 144 recovered. The county has recorded three COVID-19-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
In Lewis County, the total number of cases confirmed has climbed to 270 earlier in the week, with 22 active. The county also recorded 14 deaths during an outbreak at the Vanceburg Nursing Facility earlier this summer.
In Adams County, Ohio, there have been 209 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with six deaths and in Brown County, Ohio, 379 confirmed cases with three deaths.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the White House is saying Kentuckians in red or orange counties shouldn’t have gatherings at all beyond their immediate families.
The governor noted Kentucky already has guidance limiting to 10 or fewer people gatherings such as backyard barbecues and house parties, but the recommendation from the White House this week goes even further.
“There is so much spread at family gatherings, events at the house, as well as weddings and funerals,” Beshear said. “At the very least, we need people to be a lot more cognizant of the dangers of these gatherings, especially when people aren’t wearing masks the whole time.”