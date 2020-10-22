COVID-19 turning area red, orange

The five-county Buffalo Trace Area is turning red and orange on Kentucky’s COVID-19 incidence rate maps as the number of cases reported locally continues to increase.

Gov. Andy Beshear called the escalation in cases across the state, both “very real and very concerning,” as he reported 1,487 new cases in Kentucky Wednesday. He also reported 21 COVID-related deaths.

According to the color-coded map released last month by the state, if a county is green, its incidence rate is less than one case per 100,000 of population. In-person learning can continue with best health practices: social distancing, and masks worn.

When a county becomes yellow, that means it is experiencing one-10 case per 100,000. In-person learning is permitted, with heightened mitigation factors.

For counties that are identified as orange, 10-25 cases per 100,000 are being reported. Counties in this status must take additional mitigation steps and prepare for possible remote learning as determined by school administrators in consultation with local public health officials.

When a county becomes red, meaning the seven-day average is more than 25 cases per 100,000, in-person learning and school-related athletic and extracurricular activities are suspended as well.

Fleming County was identified as red on Tuesday but classes continued in the school district, although officials warned that parents should be prepared for a possible shut-down.

By Wednesday, the county added 10 cases to its total, reaching 159 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 54 of those cases currently active with two of those hospitalized.

On Tuesday, Stephanie Fryman, director of the Fleming County Health Department, blamed part of the increase on clusters from a church revival and from a business.

Other local counties were classified as orange.

In Mason County, numbers reached 162 on Tuesday and held steady on Wednesday, according to Buffalo Trace District Health Department Director Victor McKay. That number was an increase of eight over Monday. Of those cases, 138 have recovered and the county has counted three coronavirus-related deaths.

The increase for Mason County was attributed to people traveling and coming back into the area and to a revival service.

McKay said he expected the county to be color-coded orange, bordering on red after Wednesday’s report.

In Robertson County, six newly confirmed cases increased the county’s total to 20 Tuesday with 12 recovered and one death.

Bracken County reported five new cases on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total confirmed coronavirus cases to 64. Of those, 22 are currently active with one hospitalization. One death COVID-19-related death was reported earlier in the county.

The new cases involve two males, 11-20 years of age; two females 11-20 years of age; and a female 41-50 years of age.

In Lewis County, the total number of cases confirmed has climbed to 270, with 22 active. The county also recorded 14 deaths during an outbreak at the Vanceburg Nursing Facility earlier this summer.

Despite the escalation in COVID-19 cases, most area communities will hold trick or treat, beginning this weekend in some towns and continuing through Halloween night.

Bracken County Health Department Director Tony Cox urged residents to use caution both when trick or treating and when distributing treats.

“Be cautious when you’re out,” he said. “With the cases rising, we need to continue to practice social distancing and wearing our masks. There are guidelines that are out and we need to follow those.”

In Adams County, Ohio there are now 203 confirmed cases with six deaths and in Brown County, Ohio there are 368 cases reported with three deaths.