VFW joins Downtown Halloween

Maysville Main Street will present its traditional Downtown Halloween this weekend in some not-so-traditional ways.
From 1-4 p.m., kids can trick or treat at the doors of downtown merchants as in years past. But a new addition is the VFW’s trunk or treat. It will be held in the McDonald Parkway lot also from 1-4 p.m.
“We are thrilled to have the VFW’s event coincide with ours,” Main Street Director Caroline Reece said. “That ghoulish virus made it so we couldn’t have our usual games and crafts at the library. I’m so glad the the VFW’s trunks will be filled to treat our kids in a big way that day.”
Many events have been cancelled throughout 2020 due to COVID-19. However, unlike a parade, concert, or festival, people are constantly moving while trick or treating. Also, everything is outside this year. The fun the library usually provides had to be eliminated because a large number of children are not allowed inside painting or playing at one time. COVID-19 was one of the reasons for the VFW move.
“We wanted to still be able to have something for the kids,” VFW Commander Eddie Brierly said. “Coming downtown allowed us to spread out more and keep everyone safe.”
All organizers want to have the Halloween event as safely as possible. Merchants will be wearing masks and gloves while offering individually wrapped treats. At the trunk or treat, cars will be parked in every other space in the McDonald Parkway lot. Families should enter the lot from Sutton Street and exit on McDonald Parkway. VFW volunteers will monitor the number of people allowed in the lot at one time. The VFW also offers everyone a free hot-dog lunch.
The Mason County Public Library is also trying to fill the void the COVID-19 pandemic and the library’s renovations have caused. Since kids cannot paint and sticker up their pumpkins inside on Oct. 24, the library is giving away pumpkins and decorating paraphernalia to those still interested in that craft. Call the library at 606-564-3286 and make an appointment to stop by and get your Halloween goodies.
Lastly, everyone planning to come is asked to practice social distancing and wear a mask. As a reminder, a regular Halloween mask will not allow for proper protection for you or those around you.
“Main Street and the city have worked with the health department to make this as safe and fun as possible,” Reece said. “We hope folks are able to join us downtown for a scary good time!”
Trick or Treat for the City of Maysville is Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. The county is also on Oct. 31, and is set for 6-8 p.m.