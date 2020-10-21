MCTC student named KAM Rising Star

October is Manufacturing Month and Maysville Community and Technical College along with the other 15 colleges from the Kentucky Community and Technical System is proud to train thousands of Kentuckians for future manufacturing jobs.

In fact, KCTCS is the primary provider of manufacturing training in Kentucky with more than 400 advanced manufacturing partners statewide.

KCTCS also maintains a partnership with the Kentucky Association of Manufacturers, which has served as the leading advocate for manufacturers for the last 100 years. According to KAM, more than 250,000 people are employed by Kentucky manufacturers and there are 4,500 manufacturing facilities in the state.

Throughout October, KAM will honor a student or graduate from each of the 16 KCTCS colleges. Matthew Miller was chosen as the KAM Rising Star from MCTC. Learn more about Matthew, who is employed by JennMar and is studying industrial maintenance at MCTC, from his recent interview.

How did you learn about and MCTC? I graduated with my GED last year and my instructor at SkillsU encouraged me to enroll at MCTC. My wife has also wanted me to go back to school for a long time.

Why did you apply to the program? I wanted to find a career that paid well and had good job security. I also want to set an example for my kids.

What company are you working for? JennMar in Winchester.

What do you like most about the program? I really like my instructors. They have worked in my field and have practical knowledge of the subjects that they teach.

What are your career goals? Eventually, I’d like to be an electrical engineer.

How do you think MCTC and will help you achieve these goals? At first, going back to school seemed overwhelming, I didn’t think I’d last this long but Mr. Hatton has really helped me. He always points me in the right direction.

Any words of advice for someone thinking of going back to school?

Some people say a diploma is just a piece of paper but they don’t understand all the work that it took to earn it and the lessons that came with it.

To learn more about starting a career in advanced manufacturing visit maysville.kctcs.edu.