One-day closure set for U.S. 62 in Mason County

October 21, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0

Kentucky Department of Highways crews will close part of U.S. 62 in Mason County near Sardis next Monday, Oct. 26, to replace a drainage pipe underneath the highway, officials said Monday.

From 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., Monday, Oct. 26, US 62 will be closed at milepoint 2.6 – about one mile west of the Kentucky 324 intersection – to replace a culvert.

Barricades will be placed at Forman Chapel Road and Kentucky 1029, with only local traffic permitted past those points up to the work site. All through traffic should detour using Kentucky 324, U.S. 68, Kentucky 1029, and Kentucky 165 to navigate around the closure.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.

Trending Recipes