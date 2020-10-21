One-day closure set for U.S. 62 in Mason County

The Limestone Family YMCA in Maysville is about to expand its child care services into a new space, officials announced Monday.

On Nov. 16, the YMCA plans to open its doors at 734 US 68 in a new building. The center will house the existing child care program that is now at the YMCA as well as provide the opportunity for expanded services. Additionally, the CrossPoint YMCA location will re-open soon to house our school age program.

“The Limestone Family YMCA has served the Maysville community for more than 30 years, during which we have witnessed several challenging times together, none perhaps as impactful as COVID-19,” said Tonya Wenz, CEO. “As an organization dedicated to youth development, we know how important it is that our children have a safe and enriching environment to learn and thrive. With area schools operating this fall, and parents beginning to return to work, we know that quality child care is essential. The YMCA is opening the “Learn and Play Enrichment Center” in partnership with Maher Holding LLC to provide that environment to children. We have a deep understanding of our community’s needs and the knowledge and trusted partnerships to deliver effective solutions. Financial assistance is available to ensure every child and has the opportunity to learn and grow at the Y.”

This move also enables the YMCA to become a sponsor of the food program which will give the organization the opportunity to feed children through the state-regulated program. The new location gives the YMCA the kitchen space needed to provide meals to the childcare center, space that was not available in the past.

“Throughout this crisis, we have looked for ways the YMCA can best serve everyone in our community. Child care continues to be an issue for working parents. We know it’s important for the YMCA to step into that role and meet the needs of our community, especially during these trying times,” Wenz said.

“We are thrilled to announce this expansion of services for the Maysville community,” YMCA Board Chair and Maysville-Mason County Industrial Development Authority Executive Director Owen McNeill said. “Additional childcare capacity in our region is imperative to ensure our world class workforce can continue to grow. The Limestone Family YMCA is committed to providing needed and value-adding community services to the Maysville region and today’s childcare announcement is an important part of our multi-phased strategic plan. Today’s expansion enables so many new possibilities at our main campus. Director Tonya Wenz and her staff do an outstanding job of providing unparalleled services in our community.”

“In addition to the exciting potential for growth and new opportunities, this is a tremendous response to the increased need for quality child-care options in our community,” Maysville-Mason County Chamber Director Kaci Compton said.

Other local officials concur.

“I know the YMCA Board and staff have put in long hours that have enabled today’s announcement. Childcare and its availability is imperative for our local employers, especially in today’s world. Working families and our area’s employers have been desperate for additional childcare services and we appreciate the YMCA’s investment in the “Learn and Play Enrichment Center,” said Mason County Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer

“The YMCA does such great work in our community and we appreciate all their programs,” Maysville Mayor Charles Cotterill said. “Their childcare operations are a key cog in ensuring the working families of Maysville can continue to prosper.”

The YMCA’s Learn and Play Enrichment Center will enable a more centralized location for the community’s childcare needs. Additionally, this expansion represents a key first phase in a multi-pronged strategic plan. Additional phases will be announced in the near future and will further enable the Limestone Family YMCA to bring additional services to the community, according to information from the organization.