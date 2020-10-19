Cycling tour raises nearly $30,000 for charity

October 17, 2020
Early voting is going smoothly in Mason County, County Clerk Stephanie Schumacher said Friday.
Early “no excuses” voting began on Tuesday. By the time the polls closed Thursday, more than 600 Mason County voters had cast ballots at the early voting location at Central United Methodist Church, she said.
“It’s going really well,” Schumacher said. “The poll workers are doing a great job.”
Central United Methodist Church is located at 912 East Second Street. Registered voters who want to vote early may do so between now and Election Day, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Also, locations throughout the county will be open for early voting on selected Saturdays during October including Oct. 17 at the May’s Lick Fire House, Oct. 24 at Highland Christian Church and Oct. 31 at the Orangeburg Fire House, each from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. CUMC will remain open every Saturday for early voting.
She said the church’s fellowship hall, where voting is taking place, offers plenty of room for voters and plenty of parking space.
Those who prefer to vote on Election Day can vote at either the Mason County Fieldhouse or Central UMC from 6 a.m.-6 p.m., on Nov. 3, for the General Election, Schumacher said.
Schumacher encouraged voters to “prepare, plan and be informed” before visiting the polls. The ballot for the General Election is lengthy with a number of federal, state and local races. With two constitutional questions on the ballot, voters should research those questions and be ready to vote either for or against the measures, she said.
Amendment 1 concerns “Marsy’s Law,” a measure that would provide crime victims with specific constitutional rights.
“A victim, as defined by law which takes effect upon the enactment of this section and which may be expanded by the General Assembly, shall have the following rights, which shall be respected and protected by law in a manner no less vigorous than the protections afforded to the accused in the criminal and juvenile justice systems,” the amendment reads.
Amendment 2 would extend the term of a district court judge to eight years starting in 2022, and require district court judges to have been a licensed attorney for at least eight years. Also, the amendment would expand the term of a commonwealth’s attorney to eight-year terms starting in 2030, rather than the current six-year term.
The date to request absentee ballots has passed but voters can still request medical emergency absentee ballots through Nov. 3, according to the SOS. Mail ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3, and received by Nov. 6. Drop boxes will be available for Kentuckians to return their mail ballots if they are concerned about postal delays.
Sample ballots are available at Schumacher’s office or can be found online at http://web.sos.ky.gov/ballots/Mason%202020G.pdf
Early voting locations in other counties include:
Bracken County — Old courthouse, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Wednesday and Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon; Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., through Nov. 2. Election Day voting locations will include the Bracken County and Augusta Independent schools gymnasiums.
Fleming County — Clerk’s office, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon; Fleming County Fitness Center, Windsor Drive, Oct. 19-23, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Oct. 26-30, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Lewis County — Third floor of old courthouse, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Wednesday and Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 2.
Robertson County — Clerk’s office, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Wednesday and Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon, through Nov. 2. Election Day voting location, Robertson County Community Center, Pinhook Road, Mount Olivet.