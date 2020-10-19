Cycling tour raises nearly $30,000 for charity

October 19, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Cyclists make their way past a field of tobacco during the 2020 Limestone Cycling Tour.

Cyclists make their way past a field of tobacco during the 2020 Limestone Cycling Tour.

Despite the challenges present by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Limestone Cycling Tour in Maysville stayed on course and registered 587 cyclists from 20 states for its Sept. 12 charity bike ride.

Organizers worked with local health officials for an approved plan offering a safe environment for participants and the volunteers.

On the beautiful sunny day, more than 50 percent of the participants rode the 100-mile route with others choosing from three shorter routes. Cyclists departed from Limestone Park in historic downtown Maysville traveling to Minerva, Augusta, Germantown, Old Washington, May’s Lick and Orangeburg before returning to downtown Maysville.

This year’s event raised $28,250 of which $20,000 is being donated to the Limestone Cycling Tour Scholarship administered by the Maysville Community and Technical College Foundation and $7,000 donated to the ‘Zachary Ruble Memorial Scholarship’ administered by the Hayswood Foundation. The remaining donations will go to other organizations that assisted with the event.

Over the last 12 years this one-day charity event has maintained its original purpose of raising funds for educational scholarships. Currently seven local students can benefit from these scholarships annually.

This event would not be possible without the support of the sponsors, participants, local communities and organizations, committee members and over 100 volunteers. Their participation is making a difference in our community.

The date for 2021 is set for Sept. 11. For more information on the Limestone Cycling Tour or to volunteer visit www.limestonecyclingtour.com.

Trending Recipes