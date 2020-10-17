How has Kentucky’s ethics legislation fared in local governments since it was mandated more than 25 years ago?

A recent report from the office of State Auditor Mike Harmon shed some light on the issue.

The legislation was passed by the General Assembly in 1994 after the commonwealth was rocked by the Operation Boptrot, an investigation by the FBI into corruption among the General Assembly. The investigation resulted in several indictments in 1992, leading to the conviction of more than a dozen legislators between 1992 and 1995.

HB 238 directed local governments to establish and enforce local ethics codes for elected officials. More than 25 years after its passage,

“Over the past five years, our office has made seven referrals from audits and examinations to various local ethics boards. To our surprise, we found several of those boards were inactive and appointments to these boards had expired,” said Auditor Harmon. “I have often said the role of our office is to make sure government is efficient, effective, and ethical. Based on that philosophy and the need for greater transparency and accountability, we decided to take a deeper look at the status of local ethics codes and the boards that are tasked with enforcing them.”

Auditors contacted various officials in all 120 counties, asking questions regarding their respective ethics codes and the board and/or commission that ensures they are followed. All but one county responded with information. The report confirmed that each of the 120 counties in the Commonwealth has adopted a code of ethics, and 52 counties have made no revisions or updates to their ethics code since initially adopting a code in late 1994 or early 1995.

Kentucky law requires four subjects to be addressed in an ethics code: standards of conduct, annual financial disclosure reporting, nepotism, and designation of a person or group responsible for enforcement of the code.

Robertson County and Lewis County are among counties which have not made any changes to their ethics code since its adoption; Fleming County updated its code sometime between 1994 and 2009; while Bracken County and Mason County have updated their ethics code at some point between 2010 and 1019, according to the report.

“Our auditors’ research identified several counties that fail to have all the required components in their ethics codes, and the requirements were addressed in a wide variety of ways among different counties. For example, some counties may have strong anti-nepotism policies, while four counties have no ethics code provision on nepotism at all, which is clearly not compliant with state law,” Auditor Harmon said.

Nepotism, or even the perception of it, can have an adverse effect both within and outside the workplace. Most counties have an ethics code provision that defines immediate family and identifies specific relationships that are allowed or prohibited between new hires and officials or employees. Some counties though exclude spouses or children living outside the home from their definition of family members.

In two counties, the nepotism section of their codes consists of a single sentence stating, “The employment of members of families of officials or employees of the county will be allowed.” Although this meets the statutory requirement to address nepotism, it does not seem to be in the spirit of the ethics law.

When it comes to annual financial disclosure for local candidates, ethics codes for 10 counties don’t require it, and three county ethics codes do not address the financial disclosure requirement at all. Another 26 counties disclosed that financial statements aren’t filed annually despite their local ethics codes requiring it.

Fleming County is among a handful of counties that do not require candidates to file financial disclosure statements while Robertson County does not require the statements to be filed annually.

In addition to requiring the creation of county ethics codes, the law created by HB 238 directed that a local board or commission be formed with the task of making sure elected officials adhere to those codes. But Harmon’s office found 35 counties have no one appointed to their boards and eight additional counties appointed members after auditors began asking questions, including Bracken County and Robertson County. Some boards have never even met due to a history of not receiving complaints.

“Having a good ethics code and ethics board are crucial to ensuring the public’s trust in government, so all local governments need to ensure they have an ethics code that meets the legal requirements and a functioning ethics board to uphold that code,” Harmon said.

A county-by-county summary of the issue compiled by Harmon’s office shows:

Bracken County — Have updated local Ethics Code within last ten years between 2010 and 2019. Ethics Code and enforcement entity relate to only one county. Ethics Code requires members of the ethics board/commission to file financial disclosure statements. Ethics Code requires additional employees/officers to file financial disclosure statements. Responded that financial disclosure statements are filed annually. Members appointed in response to APA inquiry. Members currently appointed to board/commission. Did not provide minutes from last ethics board/commission meeting.

Members of the Bracken County Ethics Board include Taylor Kelsch, Jason Hamioton, Jason Snapp, Agnes Moore and Sherry Cucchiara.

Fleming County — Countywide Ethics Code with no interlocal agreement. Ethics Code does not require candidates to file financial disclosure statements. Files only a related party questionnaire with auditor or CPA. Ethics Code indicates penalties could be assessed for non-compliance with filing requirements. Members currently appointed to board/commission. Did not provide minutes from last ethics board/commission meeting.

Fleming County Ethics Board members are Heather Knipp, Van Alexander and Angie Muse. There is currently one vacancy on the board following a member’s resignation.

Lewis County — Have made no updates to local Ethics Code since originally adopted. Ethics Code and enforcement entity relate to only one county. Ethics Code requires additional employees/officers to file financial disclosure statements. Responded that financial disclosure statements are filed annually. Elected officials are limited to one relative on the county payroll. Members currently appointed to board/commission. Did not provide minutes from last ethics board/commission meeting.

Members of the Lewis County Ethics Boar dincldued Jennifer Meadows, Wes Cooper and George Plummer.

Mason County — Have updated local Ethics Code within last ten years between 2010 and 2019. Ethics Code and enforcement entity relate to only one county. Ethics Code requires members of the ethics board/commission to file financial disclosure statements. Ethics Code requires additional employees/officers to file financial disclosure statements. Responded that financial disclosure statements are filed annually. Members currently appointed to board/commission. Provided minutes from the last ethics board/commission meeting.

Members of the Mason County Ethics Board are John Larry Dodge, James Tierney and Bob Tribbey.

Robertson County — Have made no updates to local Ethics Code since originally adopted. Ethics Code and enforcement entity relate to only one county. Financial disclosure statements are not filed annually. Members appointed in response to APA inquiry. Members currently appointed to board/commission. Did not provide minutes from last ethics board/commission meeting.

Members of the Robertson County Ethics Board include Shauna White, Jason Johnson and Cathy Denham.