Mary Ann [email protected]

October 17, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0

As state numbers continue to rise, Mason, Lewis and Fleming counties are seeing a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in those counties, according to numbers posted by both county health departments.

In Mason County, 154 confirmed cases were reported Friday, an increase of nine cases over earlier in the week. The county also has three deaths associated with the virus.

Lewis County now has 259 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 24 of those currently active. The county has also reported 14 deaths, all connected with an outbreak this summer at the Vanceburg nursing home.

In Fleming County, there are now 116 confirmed cases of the virus with 19 presently active. A spokesperson for the health department said earlier that some of those cases could be traced to a church revival and a business.

There have been no reported deaths in Fleming County.

In Bracken County, numbers have increased somewhat this week and the county has reported its first COVID-19-related death. Bracken County has 49 confirmed cases, with eight of them active and one death.

In Robertson County, there have been 14 confirmed cases resulting in one death.

Across the river in Ohio, Adams County has 183 confirmed cases to date with six deaths associated with COVID-19 while Brown County has reported 337 cases and three deaths.

Officials continue to encourage residents to wear a mask as the best safeguard against the virus. Other measures to help prevent becoming infected include:

— Stay home if ill

— Wear a face covering in public

— Avoid large crowds and gatherings

— Practice physical distancing (6 feet apart)

— Wash hands and surfaces frequently

— Monitor symptoms and remember to seek medical attention if needed.

Trending Recipes