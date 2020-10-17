Census counting concluded

October 17, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

Officials have completed gathering data for the 2020 Census, according to information from the U.S. Census Bureau.

On Thursday, the Census Bureau said more than 99.9 percent of housing units were reported and that data collection operations would conclude.

In Kentucky, 68.1 percent of residents self-responded to the Census, either by phone, mail or internet and 31.8 percent of residents were counted through efforts of enumerators who contacted them, according to the Census Bureau.

County-by-county results show Fleming County with the highest self-response rate in the area at 67.3 percent. Within the city of Flemingsburg, that number came in at 70.2 percent.

Mason County was next with a 66.4 percent self-response rate for the county and 66.3 percent for the city of Maysville. Dover residents answered at a 56.6 percent rate with Germantown at 37.7 percent.

Bracken County residents responded to the Census inquiry at a 65.5 percent rate with Brooksville residents self-responding at a rate of 63.5 percent and Augusta residents at 61.8 percent.

Lewis County residents self-responded to Census questionnaires at a 57.8 percent self-response rate with about half of Vanceburg residents — 50.9 percent, self responding.

Robertson County residents showed a self-response rate of 54.9 percent with the city of Mount Olivet self-responding at 39.1 percent.

The U.S. Constitution mandates a census of the population every 10 years. The 2020 Census counts everyone who lived in the U.S. on April 1, 2020. Census statistics help determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and how billions of dollars in federal funds will be allocated by state, local, and federal lawmakers every year for the next 10 years.

Trending Recipes