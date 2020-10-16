Local agencies earn grants from VOCA

The Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet said Wednesday that more than $37 million in grant funding will be distributed to 133 crime victim service providers across Kentucky.

The funds are part of the Victims of Crime Act program, known as VOCA. In 1984, Congress passed the Victims of Crime Act, which established the Crime Victim’s Fund.

“It is a priority for my administration to support direct services to victims and survivors of all types of crimes – they should have every resource we can provide to them as they walk the path toward healing and recovery,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “This funding is vital to these 133 programs that work tirelessly to respond to the emotional and physical needs of survivors and provide a much-deserved measure of safety and security.”

Of the total grant funding announced, an estimated $9.5 million will help to provide services to domestic violence and $8 million will go toward services for victims of sexual assault or human trafficking. About $9.2 million will go to Children’s Advocacy Centers, Court Appointed Special Advocate programs and agencies providing residential care and mental health services for child abuse victims.

Locally, those agencies which will receive funding include Legal Aid of the Bluegrass, Buffalo Trace CAC, and CASA for Bracken, Fleming and Mason Counties.

“The CASA Program for Bracken, Fleming, and Mason Counties, Inc. receives VOCA grant funding and we are so grateful to be recipients of the VOCA funds,” said CASA Executive Director Rebecca Palmer. “These funds are beneficial to the CASA Program because they fund our volunteer coordinators, enabling us to recruit and train volunteers and assist the children we are assigned to the best of our ability.”

This year’s VOCA total represents a 511 percent increase over the amount awarded in 2015 – $6.2 million – when only 77 programs received funds.

“The Cabinet’s Grants Management Division focused this year on sustaining and, where possible, expanding direct services to crime victims,” Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Mary Noble said. “Special effort was made to support innovative practices like restorative justice, as well as culturally specific services and expansion of telehealth services in the wake of the novel coronavirus 2019 pandemic.”

An estimated $2.6 million will go to prosecutor-based programs providing advocacy services for victims of crime in jurisdictions around the commonwealth. Funding also will go to programs that serve victims with disabilities, elderly victims and other victims of crime.

