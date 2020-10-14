County in line for CARES funding

October 14, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]
Recycling Center Manager Randy Hamm shows the bins used for drive-thru recycling at the Mason County facility.

Recycling Center Manager Randy Hamm shows the bins used for drive-thru recycling at the Mason County facility.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has meant the county’s recycling center is operating differently these days, it has also had its up side, Mason County Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer said Tuesday.

In March, the county pulled all of its recycling trailers from throughout the county and switched the recycling center to a drop-off, self-sorting facility where residents could drive through and deposit recycling materials in designated bins. The result has been cleaner commodities bringing higher prices, Pfeffer said.

“They are more marketable,” Pfeffer said.

Commissioner and Pfeffer also praised Mason County Jailer Lisa Kern Yeary for keeping the Mason County Detention Center COVID-19 free since the pandemic began this spring.

In her report to commissioners, Kern Yeary credited “a strict cleaning/disinfecting regiment,” to keeping the jail healthy. She said the lobby at the facility remains locked; limited outside personnel are permitted inside the jail; daily temperature checks and mask wearing are required of all personnel entering the jail; and all new inmates are quarantined.

Pfeffer reported on the eligibility for CARES funding for the county with a total of $581,168 available on a per capita basis. Most of that will be earmarked for salaries for the sheriff’s office and detention center.

Trick or treat for Mason County children is set for Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m., county commissioners said Tuesday.

Pfeffer said the county will publish COVID-19 guidelines from the Health Department for those participating in the event to follow.

The city will also hold trick or treat on Oct. 31 but starting and ending an hour earlier, from 5-7 p.m.

Also Tuesday, commissioners:

— Authorized Kern Yeary to sign a contract renewal with Johnson Controls Fire Protection.

— Approved reports from the Road Department, Animal Shelter, Sheriff’s Department, Landfill, Recycling Center, Solid Waste, Detention Center and Treasurer.

— Approved the second reading of the Flood Control Prevention ordinance.

— Approved the appointment of Charlotte Allison to the Cemetery Board, Mike Lewis to the Maysville-Mason County Industrial Development Authority, and Paula Ruble to the Tourism Commission.

Trending Recipes