Gov., family exposed to COVID-19

October 12, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

With Kentucky’s confirmed COVID-19 cases showing record or near record numbers, Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday that he and his family were self-quarantining after they were exposed to the virus.

Beshear and his family were potentially exposed through a member of his security detail who drove with the first family on Saturday and learned of a positive test later Saturday. The first family was not in contact with anyone else following exposure.

The governor said his family and the trooper all wore facial coverings, but the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department for Public Health recommend quarantine if an individual is within six feet of a positive person for more than 15 minutes. Quarantine is used to keep someone who might have been exposed to COVID-19 away from others to limit possible spread.

The Governor and his family have tested negative, are feeling well and have no symptoms. The Beshear family will be tested regularly and will remain in quarantine until cleared by DPH.

In the meantime, the numbers reported Saturday were termed “troubling,” by state officials.

“The number of positive cases is increasing at a troubling pace. We’ve had multiple week-over-week increases and we are at an all-time high here in Kentucky,” Beshear said. “Don’t fool around with this virus. Take steps to protect your health and the health of others: stay at least six feet from other people, wear a mask and wash your hands often.”

On Saturday, 1,002 cases were newly reported and on Sunday, 852 caes were added.

Locally, numbers are also on the rise, with Mason County standing at 139 confirmed cases and three deaths; 124 of those cases are reported as recovered. In Robertson County, the number stands at 13 cases, 12 recovered and one death.

Lewis County now has 243 reported cases with 13 of those active. The county has also recorded 14 deaths, all associated with a COVID-19 outbreak at the Vanceburg Care Center.

In Fleming County, the health department is reporting 90 confirmed cases of the virus with nine active.

In Bracken County, the number of confirmed cases stands at 40 with one active.

In Adams County, Ohio, 169 cases of the Coronavirus have been confirmed with four deaths attributed to the pandemic.

In Brown County, Ohio, 310 cases of COVID-19 have been reported with three deaths.

