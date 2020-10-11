Meadowview Regional Medical Center is planning a multi-million dollar project to expand its cancer treatment center, officials said Friday.

The hospital, part of LifePoint Health, ceremoniously broke ground on an expansion of the cancer center Thursday. A small group of leaders from the hospital and community gathered to celebrate the first dig marking the beginning of construction for Meadowview Cancer Treatment Center.

The facility is made possible by an investment of more than $7.5 million from LifePoint Health, according to information from the organization.

“We are excited to break ground on the expansion of Meadowview Regional Medical Center’s Cancer Treatment Center. We are thankful for LifePoint Health’s investment in the expansion of our center and commitment to our community,” said Joe Koch, Meadowview Regional Medical Center’s market president and chief executive officer.

“The Maysville Mason County Industrial Development Authority is pleased to see LifePoint Health and Meadowview’s most recent investment in our healthcare community,” Owen McNeill, director of the Maysville-mason County Industrial Development Authority, said. “As the medical hub for a 14-county region, this investment will give our region’s citizens the highest probability to survive a cancer diagnosis. The investment made today highlights our growing healthcare sector and underscores the amazing amount of specialties, services and expertise Maysville has to offer.”

Included in the expansion of the Meadowview Cancer Treatment Center is the high-precision Varian TrueBeam® radiotherapy system. As a fundamental piece of MRMC’s radiation oncology department, the Varian TrueBeam® radiotherapy system will deliver radiation treatments that will treat a wider array of cancer cases using a diverse range of radiation therapies. This new system will make it possible to deliver more comprehensive and effective care.

Meadowview Regional Medical Center is taking a step forward in its mission of Making Communities Healthier by offering the breadth and depth of treatment options needed to provide cancer patients in Mason County and the surrounding area with excellent high-quality care.

The hospital’s campus is located on Kentucky 9 AA Highway in Maysville.

The architect for the Meadowview Cancer Treatment Center project will be Stengel-Hill. The general contractor will be Wehr Constructors, INC.

The facility is expected to be completed and open to the public in Spring 2021.