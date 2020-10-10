Traffic change takes effect on U.S. 68 project

FLEMINGSBURG — Contractors planned to open the new Kentucky 36 intersection Friday on the U.S. 68 reconstruction project in Nicholas County.

Motorists using U.S. 68 or Kentucky 36 and Kentucky 32 to and from Carlisle were advised to prepare for traffic changes by 3 p.m. or shortly thereafter.

In late August, contractors closed the Kentucky 36 “traffic islands” intersection and detoured all Carlisle traffic along newly-opened U.S. 68 travel lanes and Kentucky 32 (Old Paris Road) so that the new Kentucky 36 (Concrete Road) intersection could be finished and connected to the new highway.

By Friday, Oct. 9, contractors expected the new intersection to be connected and fully open to traffic. Detours will cease, and traffic flow along new U.S. 68 from Kentucky 1455 (Lake Road) to Millersburg will be near its final configuration.

Motorists who use U..S 68 between Carlisle and Maysville or Paris and other destinations should note the following traffic patterns after today:

— All traffic on U.S. 68 will be using new travel lanes west of Kentucky 1455 (Lake Road) and east of Millersburg.

— Traffic to and from Carlisle will use the new Kentucky 36 (Concrete Road) intersection at U.S. 68. It will feature a new “exit” lane from eastbound U.S. 68 (from Paris) to Kentucky 36 toward Carlisle, and traffic on U.S. 68 will move continuously through the intersection with no stops. Stop signs and new turning lanes on Kentucky 36 coming from Carlisle will control traffic in that direction.

— Motorists needing access to Kentucky 32 (Headquarters Road) or Kentucky 1244 (Barterville Road) should use old U.S. 68 from the new Kentucky 36 intersection or from the new Kentucky 32 intersection. (An access road to old U.S. 68 near Lake Road is pending, and should be complete within several weeks.)

— Motorists using Kentucky 32 (Old Paris Road) will continue to use the new intersection crossing the new U.S. 68 travel lanes west of Lake Road. All Kentucky 32 traffic will face a two-way stop, while U.S. 68 traffic will be continuous.

The U.S. 68 construction area will remain a work zone. Motorists should use caution, slow down, and heed all warning and traffic signs, and watch for occasional flagged traffic.

The U.S. 68 reconstruction project, which began in March 2018, is the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s $15.7 million effort to build a new, wider roadway between Millersburg and Kentucky 1455 in Nicholas County and enhance safety along the highway. The project ties in with previous reconstructions of U.S. 68 between Millersburg and Paris.