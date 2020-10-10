Maysville floodwall repair project complete

A project to repair the Maysville floodwall damage and prevent further erosion is complete, months ahead of schedule, city officials said Friday.

City officials met with Corps of Engineers officials in May 2019 to review plans to stabilize the levee in areas damaged by the summer flooding in 2017 and again in 2018. A groundbreaking ceremony for the $7.3 million project was held in January 2020 with work beginning shortly thereafter.

The project completion date was originally set for early spring 2021, according to Maysville Projects Manager David Hord.

There may be a little more work along the shoreline but that won’t be addressed for a month or two, Hord said. In the meantime, the project has been inspected by the Corps of Engineers about a week ago and received its stamp of approval, he said.

Hord said the subcontractor, Kanawha Stone, did the actual work.

“They were pretty good partners,” he said.

During the project, two feet of soil were removed from the river side of the levee in an area from the river park to Hardymon’s Landing, from the toe of the slope to within 75 feet of the top, Hord explained. That soil was hauled to the Mason County landfill. He said earlier than about 70,000 yards of topsoil and clay would be removed during the process.

Once the soil was removed, large boulders, called rip-rap, was added to the levee to stabilize the structure.

A longitudinal dike was added near the Maysville River Park at a point where there is a bend in the river, Hord said. The dike will alleviate some of the force of the water at that point and provide better access to the riverfront after brush and trees were removed, he said. Eventually, the area will fill in with dirt and silt and become usable, he said.

Two sets of stairs on the river side of the levee were also replaced, he said.

In order to be eligible for the fully-funded federal project, cities were required to properly maintain a floodwall, officials with the Corps of Engineers said, and Maysville met that qualification.

Construction on the floodwall began in 1949. From end to end the floodwall is 14,080 feet long, including 7,774 feet of concrete wall and 6,306 feet of earth levee. It ranges in height from 11 feet to 30 feet, depending on terrain.

Federal officials said since its completion, the floodwall has endured 38 high water events and prevented millions of dollars in flood damage to the community,