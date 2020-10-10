Trick or treat a go for Maysville

Trick or treat is on in Maysville after city commissioners agreed Thursday to set a date for the event.
The annual grab for goodies is set for Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m., in Maysville, beginning and ending an hour earlier than has been the case over the past few years.
Mayor Charles Cotterill cautioned that if the current surge in cases the state is experiencing continues, trick or treat could be canceled.
Cotterill also reminded commissioners that the city has a duty to promote the guidelines for trick or treat established by the state. They include:
— Place individually wrapped candy outside on the porch, driveway or a table.
— Maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet from anyone not within your household.
— Always wear a face covering. Halloween masks DO NOT count as a face covering.
— Clean hands before and after touching the wrapped candy.
— Trick-or-treat in family groups and don’t congregate in large groups.
— Trick-or-treat in your own neighborhood. Do not travel to other neighborhoods.
— Use hand sanitizer often, especially after contacting frequently-touched surfaces and before eating anything.
Mason County Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer and county commissioners said trick or treat in the county will be held Saturday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.
Also Thursday, city commissioners set the city’s fall cleanup for Oct. 23 through Nov. 2. Dumpsters will be placed throughout the city for residents to use. No tires will be accepted this go around, following a recommendation from City Manager Matt Wallingford.
In other business, commissioners:
— Appointed Mary Honaker to the Arts Commission for a term ending June 30, 2024.
— Appointed Lesley Myers to the Joint Planning Commission for a term ending July 31, 2024.
— Reappointed Michael Parker to the Board of Adjustment for a term ending July 31, 2024.
— Named Mark Julian assistant utility manager.
— Named Mike Wells recreation park manager.
— Approved a contract with Strand Associates for engineering for a water storage tank in the May’s Lick area.
— Authorized Cotterill to sign a land lease release and consent with Maysville Manufacturing.
— Approved a bid to purchase two police cruisers from Mike Castrucci Ford for $74,312.
— Approved the second reading of an ordinance establishing a school zone on Tucker Drive with a speed limit of 25 miles per hour.
— Discussed options for demolition and recovery of costs for a warehouse on Lexington Street. City Attorney Kelly Caudill agreed to explore those options.