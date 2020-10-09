Harding-Thomas named to foundation council

The diversity director at Maysville Community and Technical College and a Bowling Green communications professional have been named as members of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky’s Community Advisory Council, officials said Thursday.

Council members serve three-year renewable terms as liaisons to the foundation in their communities.

Millicent Harding-Thomas, who was named to the council, is the director of cultural diversity at Maysville Community and Technical College, where she oversees the development and implementation of programs and services that promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

Harding-Thomas also works with students using veteran educational benefits as the school certifying official.

Before working in higher education, Harding-Thomas was employed by Comprehend, Inc., for 12 years. She also serves on the Human Rights Committee for Comprehend, Inc., Advocates for Minority Scholars committee, and as a commissioner for the Maysville Commission on Human Rights.

Harding-Thomas earned a BS and an AAS in interdisciplinary early childhood education from Morehead State University.

Also named was Kim Phelps is senior director of communications and public relations for Warren Rural Electric Cooperation Corporation in Bowling Green.

Council members must be residents of the commonwealth who have expressed an interest and willingness to engage individually and as a group in activities to advance the foundation’s charitable mission to address the unmet health needs of Kentuckians. The foundation is intentional in its efforts to continually expand the inclusiveness and diversity of its council as it engages with communities across the state. Nominations are accepted on an ongoing basis..

