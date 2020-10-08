A former Orangeburg firefighter will be sentenced in Mason Circuit Court Friday for abuse of public trust, according to court officials and circuit court dockets.

Kerry Kevin Moore, 61, committed the offense of abuse of public trust more than $10,000 but less than $100,000, between May 2007 and March 2017, “when, as a public servant entrusted with public money by reason of holding public office or employment … he obtained public money subject to a known legal obligation to make a specified payment of other disposition… and failed to make the required payment of disposition and did so with an amount of money more than $10,000.”

The Mason County indictment was handed down in December 2019. Moore entered a guilty plea to the charge, officials said.

Moore at one time served as chief of the Orangeburg Volunteer Fire Department and was also chief of the Campbell County Fire District No. 1.

In November 2019, Moore was sentenced in Campbell County after he entered a guilty plea to abuse of public trust over $10,000 there.

Moore was chief of the Campbell County Fire District No. 1 from April 1, 2013, until July 2018,

Moore was also employed by Florence Fire Department from Jan. 11, 1999 until he retired on July 31, 2011, according to city records.

The $10,000 from Campbell County Fire District No. 1 was deposited in the Orangeburg Volunteer Fire Department account to replenish a depleted account there, officials said.

Following the indictment, Orangeburg Chief Johnny Kielman said Moore was chief of the Maysville area department the entire time he worked for the department from 1989 until 2017.

Moore was indicted in Campbell County on Oct. 25, 2018.

Moore served time in the Campbell County Detention Center for the Campbell County conviction and is currently on probation.

Sentencing in Mason County will take place before Judge Stockton Wood.