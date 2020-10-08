Friday last day to request absentee ballot

Voters who plan on voting by absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 General Election, Friday, Oct. 9, is the last day to request a ballot.
A ballot can be requested from the Secretary of State’s web site at https://vrsws.sos.ky.gov/abrweb/.
No ballot applications will be accepted after the Oct. 9 deadline, according to Mason County Clerk Stephanie Schumacher. The portal will close at 12:59 p.m.
To date, about 625,000 ballot had been requested, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said.
According to Adams:
— Medical emergency absentee ballots requested can continue to be submitted from October 10th through November 3rd via traditional means.
— Mail ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3, and received by Nov. 6.
— Drop boxes will be available for Kentuckians to return their mail ballots if they are concerned about postal delays.
The County Board of Elections has already begun the task of counting ballots and will continue doing so once each week until the election, a board member said recently.
Kentuckians can also vote early by simply walking into the county’s designated polling location any business day before Nov. 3.
In Mason County, early voting, set to begin on Oct. 13 and is open to any voter who wishes to cast their ballot before Election Day. Early voting will take place at Central United Methodist Church at 912 East Second Street, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Also, locations throughout the county will be open for early voting on selected Saturdays during October including Oct. 17 at the May’s Lick Fire House, Oct. 24 at Highland Christian Church and Oct. 31 at the Orangeburg Fire House, each from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Anyone with questions concerning the election can contact Schumacher’s office at 606-564-3341.