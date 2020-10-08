Main Street host downtown fun hunts

Those looking to break the monotony of the COVID-19 pandemic can still abide by CDC guidelines while enjoying some downtown fun this weekend.

Maysville Main Street is presenting a Downtown Scavenger Hunt Saturday, Oct. 10, from noon-2 p.m.

Participants can pick up maps and materials at the Cox Building on East Third Street beginning at noon and must complete the course by two o’clock.

There are two courses from which to choose. One is “Find the Pumpkin,” an Easter egg-style hunt where younger children can walk around trying to spot pumpkin photos that have been placed in the downtown area.

Main Street Director Caroline Reece said, “One COVID thing that is actually fun has been the various hunts that have popped up in businesses and neighborhoods. We wanted to give the little kiddos one more safe outdoor activity before the weather turns cold.”

The alternative course is an “Architectural Challenge” and is more difficult. Players will be given photos of architectural features – both large and small – on downtown buildings on Second and Third streets between Limestone and Sutton Streets.

“Folks on this path should have a blast testing their observational skills. It’s an entertaining way to notice things about our beautiful historic buildings you might not have spotted before,” Reece said.

When answer sheets are completed, they should be brought back to the Cox Building by the 2 p.m. deadline. Sheets with all or most correct answers will be put together with those from the corresponding courses. Two winners from each course will be drawn for $25 prizes.

Reece said, “I know we say this a lot, but this activity really is for all ages. Bring your sweetheart or your stroller and get your steps in with some fun on the side.”

