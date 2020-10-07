Resurfacing project in Robertson to begin

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising motorists that an asphalt resurfacing project is set to begin the week of Oct.12 on a portion of U.S. 62 , Kentontown Road, in Robertson County.

The project goes from Kentucky 617 (Piqua-Kentontown Road) to just east of Brierly Ridge Road (mile points 5.0 – 11.0) in Robertson County.

Work will take place on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Crews will close one lane in each direction at a time on U.S. 62 during the project. Milling and paving operations through the city of Mount Olivet will cause temporary loss of street parking.

KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

All work is subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

