COVID cases on the rise in Kentucky

October 7, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the state is on track to have the worst week ever of COVID-19 confirmed cases with 1,054 reported Tuesday, topping last week’s total of 6,126 cases.

Mason County is now reporting 135 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to information from the Buffalo Trace District Health Department.

Of those cases, 120 have recovered and there have been three deaths associated with the coronavirus outbreak.

In Robertson County, 12 cases have been confirmed with 10 of those recovered and one death reported.

As of Monday, Lewis County has 234 cases of COVID-19, according to the Lewis County Health Department with five active cases.

Bracken County reported a total of 41 cases on Tuesday with only one of those termed active.

Adams County, Ohio, has 158 confirmed cases with four deaths and Brown County, Ohio, has 300 cases with three deaths.

“We saw with last escalation that we have the power to stop it,” he said, encouraging people to do what is known to work — wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Beshear said he is re-upping the state’s mask mandate for another 30 days.

The governor said that the mask mandate is not political and is, in fact, the same as issued by the White House — masks must be worn indoors in all public settings and group gatherings should be limited.

There are no local counties listed in federal Red, Orange or Yellow zones.

Trending Recipes