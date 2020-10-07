COVID cases on the rise in Kentucky

Students and staff are pleased with the new Mason County Career Magnet School.

Students who once attended the Mason County Vocational School returned to in-person learning on Sept. 28 to find a newly renovated building instead of the old 1960s vocational school building.

The Mason County Career Magnet School, which students can attend all day or half days, has several pathways for students to pursue.

Those pathways include construction technology, machine tool, electricity, auto technology, health sciences and welding. Students will have the opportunity to graduate with two certifications, according to Principal Andrew Matheny.

According to Matheny, there are about 20 students attending all day, while the remaining students attend for part of the day, as they have been doing at the Area Technology Center. There will be about 125-150 students in the building at one time with a total of 250-300 in and out throughout the day.

Students who attend all day will attend their pathway classes as well as some virtual classes from the high school. They will also be served lunch in the building.

Juan Ayala is a junior at Mason County High School. He takes machine tool classes at the magnet school and attends all day. Ayala said he was excited to have updated equipment and a new building.

“It’s a lot cleaner, nicer,” he said. “There are better machines over here. At the old building, the machines were nowhere near as nice. I think this is going to help a lot with my future.”

Darrin Tumey, who is also a junior, said he is taking construction and auto tech classes at the school. He also attends all day.

“It’s a lot different now,” he said. “The building is in better shape and the equipment is better. This is going to help us a lot since we don’t have to work on old, worn out machines.”

Tumey and Ayala said they were surprised by the layout of the building when they first arrived.

“I wasn’t expecting so many classrooms and how open it is,” he said.

“In the old building, everything was all together,” Ayala added.

Faculty members also said they were happy about the new building, as the equipment provided will allow for better opportunities for students.

Brad Smolley, who teaches automotive technology at the school, said students will now be able to use the same equipment used in the workforce.

“It’s definitely up to date and one of the nicest ones in the state,” he said. “We had HVAC, safety and even lighting issues in the old building. We were also able to get new equipment here for the students. The equipment we have now is the same stuff they will see in garages or dealers. We now have the most up-to-date equipment.”

CJ Wenz teaches machine tool and said he believed the two buildings were night and day.

“It’s night and day here,” he said. “The old building needed a lot of repairs. There were broken windows and everything was out of date. Here, everything is new and up to date. The equipment is nice and it’ll be a lot easier to teach the kids and make them ready for the workforce.

Ty Burkhart teaches industrial electricity and said the new building is much better.

“The new building is a thousand percent better,” he said. “There is more room, a lot better lighting and a better atmosphere all around.”

Adam Wallingford teaches welding technology and believes the students have better opportunities in the new building.

“The technology we had over there was outdated. Everything here is better and the building is newly renovated, as compared to a 1960s building over there. It’s safer, and the equipment will give students a better idea of what is out in the workforce.”