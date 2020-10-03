Traffic changing on U.S. 68 project in Nicholas

FLEMINGSBURG — Drivers using U.S. 68 through Nicholas County should watch for traffic changes next week as work on the new Kentucky 36 intersection nears completion.

In late August, contractors closed the Kentucky 36 “traffic islands” intersection and detoured all Carlisle traffic along newly-opened U.S. 68 travel lanes and Kentucky 32 (Old Paris Road) so that the new Kentucky 36 (Concrete Road) intersection could be finished and connected to the new highway.

Next week, around or after Wednesday, Oct. 14, contractors expect to fully connect and open the new Kentucky 36 intersection. Detours will cease, and traffic flow along new U.S. 68 from Kentucky 1455 (Lake Road) to Millersburg will be close to its final configuration.

Motorists who use U.S. 68 between Carlisle and Maysville or Paris and other destinations should note the following traffic patterns that will be in place Wednesday or shortly thereafter:

— All traffic on U.S. 68 will be using new travel lanes west of Kentucky 1455 (Lake Road) and east of Millersburg.

— Traffic to and from Carlisle will use the new Kentucky 36 (Concrete Road) intersection near the old traffic islands. It will feature a new “exit” lane from eastbound U.S. 68 to Kentucky 36 toward Carlisle. Stop signs and new turning lanes on Kentucky 36 coming from Carlisle will control traffic in that direction. Traffic on U.S. 68 will move continuously through the intersection with no stops.

— Motorists needing access to Kentucky 32 (Headquarters Road) or Kentucky 1244 (Barterville Road) should use old U.S. 68 from the new Kentucky 36 intersection or from the new Kentucky 32 intersection. (An access road to old U.S. 68 near Lake Road is pending, and should be complete within several weeks.)

— Motorists using Kentucky 32 (Old Paris Road) will use the new intersection crossing the new U.S. 68 travel lanes west of Lake Road. All Kentucky 32 traffic will face a two-way stop, while US 68 traffic will be continuous.

The U.S. 68 construction area remains a work zone. Motorists should use caution, slow down, and heed all warning and traffic signs, and watch for occasional flagged traffic.

The U.S. 68 reconstruction project, which began in March 2018, is the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s $15.7 million effort to build a new, wider roadway between Millersburg and Kentucky 1455 in Nicholas County and enhance safety along the highway. The project ties in with previous reconstructions of U.S. 68 between Millersburg and Paris.