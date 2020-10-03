Phony $20 bill found locally

Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

Mason County Sheriff Patrick Boggs is cautioning merchants and those conducting yard sales this weekend to be on the lookout for “funny money.”

One of the counterfeit $20 bills was passed at a local business last week, Boggs said. On Friday, another was passed at a local yard sale, he said.

Each of the $20 bills carried the serial number PL11958320A, Boggs said. And although there is one legitimate bill with that number, anyone taking a $20 bill in payment should be aware of the counterfeit scam, he said.

While the bill may appear legitimate alone, when it is placed side-by-side with a genuine $20 bill, a difference can be seen, Boggs said, and the difference in feel from a real bill is obvious.

With so many yard sales set for this weekend with the U.S. 68 Yard Sale event, Boggs expects more attempts to be made to pass the counterfeit money. He urged anyone dealing in cash to be aware of the possibility of the fake money.

One way to detect counterfeit money is by checking for the security thread, according to losspreventionmedia.com

“The security thread is a thin embedded strip running from top to bottom on the face of a banknote. In the $10 and $50 bills the security strip is located to the right of the portrait, and in the $5, $20, and $100 bills it is located just to the left.

Authentic bills have micro-printing in the security thread as another layer of security. Below is a list of the micro-printed phrases on authentic banknotes:

—$5 bill says “USA FIVE”

— $10 bill says “USA TEN”

— $20 bill says “USA TWENTY”

— $50 bill says “USA 50”

— $100 bill says “USA 100.”

If you suspect you have been given a counterfeit bill of any denomination, contact police.

