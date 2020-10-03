Early voting begins Oct. 13

Mary Ann Kearns

Early, or “no excuse” voting is set to get underway in Mason County on Oct. 13 and continue through Nov.2, the day before Election Day, Mason County Clerk Stephanie Schumacher said Thursday.

The early voting, which is open to any voter who wishes to cast their ballot before Election Day, will take place at Central United Methodist Church at 912 East Second Street, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Also, locations throughout the county will be open for early voting on selected Saturdays during October including Oct. 17 at the May’s Lick Fire House, Oct. 24 at Highland Christian Church and Oct. 31 at the Orangeburg Fire House, each from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Schumacher said registered voters should receive cards in the mail soon from her office with voting information.

Those who prefer to vote on Election Day can vote at either the Mason County Fieldhouse or Central UMC from 6 a.m.-6 p.m., on Nov. 3, for the General Election, Schumacher said.

Those who plan to vote by mail must submit an application for an absentee ballot by Oct. 9. Schumacher said. A ballot can be requested from the Secretary of State’s web site at https://vrsws.sos.ky.gov/abrweb/.

Absentee ballots must be requested no later than Oct. 9, Schumacher said. No ballot applications will be taken after that date, she said.

According to Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams:

— Medical emergency absentee ballots requested can continue to be submitted from October 10th through November 3rd via traditional means.

— Mail ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3, and received by Nov. 6.

— Drop boxes will be available for Kentuckians to return their mail ballots if they are concerned about postal delays.

The County Board of Elections has already begun the task of counting ballots and will continue doing so once each week until the election, a board member said Friday.

Anyone with questions concerning the election can contact Schumacher’s office at 606-564-3341.

