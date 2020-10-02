MCTC president search on track

October 2, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

The search for a new president for Maysville Community and Technical College is entering its second month, after an official start in September when the job was posted seeking applicants.

“The process started with first gathering input from the screening committee, board of directors, foundation board and a survey of all college employees,” according to Brady Shultz, MCTC spokesperson.

A new president is expected to be in place by January, he said.

The new president will replace Dr. Stephen Vacik who left in June to accept another position.

Under the timeline presented by Kentucky Community and Technical College System President Dr. Jay Box in July, faculty and staff were nominated to serve on the screening committee, with the committee established by Aug. 14, and candidates selected from the nominations by the KCTCS president and the board chair.

That committee is made up of employees selected from the college as well as community representatives and includes Avi Bear (board of directors), Missy Bishop (MCTC assistant professor), Adam Hawkins (MCTC associate professor), Melinda Walker (MCTC associate professor), Sandy Power (MCTC director of financial aid), Maggie Price (MCTC advisor/success coach), Rose Clifford (Harrison Memorial Hospital), Carmela Green (Sterling Health Care), Russ Harris (retired Community College department chair), Mark Trachsel (financial advisor) and Steven Zweigart (attorney and former MCTC board member). The executive leadership team of Russ Ward (interim president, Dr. Thomas Ware (provost), Barb Campbell (chief business officer) and Jessica Kern (chief enrollment and student affairs officer) were also part of this session.

Following workshops in August, a survey soliciting input from faculty and staff was distributed. A mission statement was also adopted. It reads:

“KCTCS and the Board of Directors of Maysville Community and Technical College seek a visionary educator with an outstanding record of strong leadership, educational accomplishments and an ability to foster internal and external partnerships, to serve as the next college president. The college president reports directly to the KCTCS President. The president works closely with the MCTC Board of Directors and Foundation Board comprised of a well-connected, engaged community leaders who desire to develop a premier institution based on student and community outcomes. The President is responsible for all aspects of college operation throughout the service area and represents the college at the local and state levels. The president should have a proven track record of interacting positively and professionally with all faculty, and appreciation of a faculty promotion and tenure process.”

After reviews and research of candidates and their qualifications are completed, the president and board chair will select semi-finalists who will move forward to the next level in the selection process, including video presentations and response to questions from KCTCS.

By Nov. 10, the president and board chair will confer on finalists to be invited to campus. and on Nov. 13, if all goes as planned, the finalists will be announced to the community with on-site interviews set for Nov. 23 and 24 with a decision expected on Nov. 24 and the new president in place by Jan. 4, 2021.

The final decision will come from Box following the board’s recommendation but in his entire tenure at KCTCS, Box said he has always taken the board’s recommendation.

While the pandemic could have an impact on the number of candidates, Box said he expects the school’s reputation to result in a good pool from which to choose.

“This is a place people want to come to be a college president,” he said.

Trending Recipes