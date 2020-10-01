Browning Orchard festival on hold

MOREHEAD — Morehead State University’s Browning Orchard Festival has been placed on hold as students and faculty from the Department of Agricultural Sciences work to improve the health and wellness of the orchard.
“We’re working specifically on the health of the trees and the land at the orchard,” said MSU Farm Manager Joe Fraley. “A late frost in May killed out all the apples for this year. We plan on having the festival again as soon as we are confident in the health and longevity of the trees.”
The annual festival is a staple in the MSU and Fleming County communities. Held each September by the MSU Department of Agricultural Sciences and Office of Alumni Relations and Development, the event features live music, apple picking, hayrides around the orchard, pony rides by the MSU Equestrian Team, a variety of kid activities and more. The event draws nearly 2,000 community members who enjoy reminiscing about old times, when the Browning family hosted events to celebrate the start of fall.
The festival is a unique nod to the tradition that the Browning Family started as early as 1926. Fraley said new trees are being planted to replace those damaged by the frost and that it could take a few years for the orchard to be back to the condition before the frost. The department is using this time as an opportunity to focus on other improvements to the orchard property as well.
Browning Orchard was an important part of the Fleming County community for nearly 100 years. The orchard property, originally purchased in 1899 by E.P. Browning, was used to grow peaches. In the mid-1920s Francis P. (Mr. Frank) Browning, E.P.’s son, converted the farmland to a commercial orchard that predominately produced apples.
Passing through three generations, Browning Orchard Apples were known across central and northeastern Kentucky. Fall harvest drew visitors both near and far.
In 2008, the Brownings donated the orchard to Morehead State University, continuing the family’s commitment to helping create more sustainable communities in the region and offering students in MSU’s agricultural sciences programs the opportunity for hands-on learning in commercial fruit production, horticulture and agribusiness.