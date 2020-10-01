McConnell announces funding for MCTC

Maysville Community and Technical Colleg is among those who received funding to support workforce development, according to information from the office of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Three community and technical colleges in Kentucky received a total of $2,179,201 to support workforce development in rural communities, McConnell said. The competitive federal grant funding was awarded by the U.S. Department of Labor in partnership with the Appalachian Regional Commission and Delta Regional Authority.
“Throughout Kentucky, our community and technical colleges are preparing students to enter the workforce with the skills to excel. I’m proud to support these incredible institutions and to help them receive these federal funds to build on their success,” said McConnell. “With focuses on agriculture technology, oral health, and other high-skill careers, these educational programs can help Kentucky workers succeed. As the only congressional leader not from New York or California, I’m constantly looking for chances like this one to help deliver investments in Middle America and our rural communities.”
Maysville Community and Technical College will receive $401,910 to develop a high-quality training program to support the emerging agriculture technology sector.
“Maysville Community and Technical College is excited to have received this DOL grant and to be working closely with AppHarvest and our other partners to assist with training and to provide quality opportunities for the citizens in our region,” said Russell Ward, interim president and CEO of MCTC. “Agricultural technology is a transformative industry for eastern Kentucky. I would like to thank Senator McConnell for his support of this grant, MCTC, and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.”
Big Sandy Community and Technical College will receive $1,500,000 for capital improvements to support its Dental Hygiene and Dental Assisting Programs, including the Community Dental Health Coordinator certificate. The school plans to utilize the latest technology in dental care to train students to address local healthcare needs.
West Kentucky Community and Technical College will receive $277,291 to provide a pipeline of talent toward targeted industries, which require experienced welders, heavy-equipment operators, electrical assistants, diesel mechanics, and inland-waterway mariners.