Indictments returned by grand jury

Toller

A Mason County grand jury returned indictments last week against several individuals on a variety of charges.

Noah Alexander Kirk, 24, of Maysville, allegedly attempted to strangle a female, pushed or threw her to the ground and caused property damage of $500 or more in an incident on Aug. 2.

Kirk is facing charges of first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree persistent felony offender in connect with the incident.

Kirk is currently being held in the Mason County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Mason Circuit Court on Nov. 13 to answer to the charges.

Christopher Shane Toller, 35, of Maysville, faces three counts of first-degree assault after he allegedly, on March 3, intentionally caused or attempted to cause injury to three deputies at MCDC. He is also charged with first-degree promoting contraband after he allegedly possessed a sharp plastic object while at MCDC.

Toller is lodged at MCDC under a $10,000 bond. He is set to appear in circuit court on Oct. 23.

Dustin Blake Chenault, 26, faces 11 counts of second-degree forgery after he allegedly wrote checks on the account of Larry Hafter Sr. over a period of time spanning Oct. 24-27. 2019.

Chenault is scheduled to appear in Mason Circuit Court on Oct, 1 for arraignment on the charges.

Quintine Aaron Sharpe, 28, was indicted on charges connected with a firearm which was allegedly stolen.

According to the indictment, Sharpe received or retained a .357-caliber revolver which he knew or had reason to believe had been stolen and for allegedly defacing the firearm by obscuring the serial number. In addition tot the receiving stolen property and defacing a firearm charges, he is also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Sharpe will be arraigned in Mason Circuit Court on Oct. 1.

Shandi Beth Carney, 39, also faces one count of receiving stolen property in connection with a 357-caliber revolver which she knew or had reason to believe had been stolen and for allegedly defacing the firearm by obscuring the serial number.

Carney will be arraigned in Mason Circuit Court on Oct. 1.

Other indictments returned by the grand jury include:

— Meagan Emberjean Bryant, 28, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking.

— Dillon S. Cracraft, 20. first-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree fleeing or evading police, fist-degree wanton endangerment.

— Christopher Michael Fryman, 34, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance, heroin and fentanyl.

— Rebecca Shawn Roberson, 48, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance, heroin and fentanyl.

— Ronald Eugene Morton, 44, first-degree possession of a controlled substance cocaine.

— Jeremy Earl Ziegelmeier, 41, first-degree possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked license.

— Angela Wynn Workman, 58, operating on a license revoked or suspended for DUI, DUI fourth offense or greater within a 10-year period.

— Katherine May Jacobs, 25, DUI first offense, careless driving, first-degree possession of a controlled substance heroin and/or methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

— Ronald Colton Foster, 24, DUI first offense, first-degree possession of a controlled substance heroin and/or methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

— Benjamin Alexander Reeves, 29, first-degree possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine.

— Brandon Scott Northcutt, 37, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment (two counts), first-degree fleeing or evading, first-degree persistent felony offender.

— Kimberly Dawn Teague, 47, bail jumping.

— Thomas Paul Stanton, 47, theft by unlawful taking over $500, receiving stolen property over $500 (two counts), first-degree persistent felony offender.

— John Bradley Jones Jr., 46, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree wanton endangerment.