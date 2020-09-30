MCTC offers expanded midterm class schedule

Maysville Community and Technical College has expanded its midterm class schedule to help students get ahead during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Academic Affairs office at the college says it has designed the offerings to help current MCTC students pick up an extra class before the spring semester as well as be useful to students taking a gap year earn some college credits during their downtime.

“Due to COVID-19, we know that some students elected to take a gap year,” said MCTC Provost Dr. Thomas Ware. “Midterm classes are a great way to pick up a couple of general education classes in a short amount of time, making students better prepared when they decide to enroll full-time down the road.”

General education courses in English, mathematics, history, psychology and more are all available in the midterm session. These classes are required to earn certain associate degrees from MCTC and can also be transferred to any Kentucky 4-year college or university and applied towards the completion of a bachelor’s degree. The easy transfer process allows students enrolled for midterm to take advantage of the shorter completion time as well as MCTC’s lower tuition rates.

In addition to the general education classes offered, the schedule includes several certificates that can be completed in the 8-week session. Certificates for data entry operator, nurse aide and Kentucky medication aide can be completed in the midterm session. At the end of the session, these students will receive a credential that can potentially lead them to a new career in an expanding sector of the current economy.

To see a featured listing of MCTC’s midterm class offerings or contact a campus admissions representative visit Maysville.kctcs.edu/midterm.

