September 29, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

Area voters will have a chance to learn where local politicians stand on the issues during a candidate forum set for Thursday.

The Maysville Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce along with The Leger Independent and WFTM radio will host the forum on Oct. 1, beginning at noon, on Facebook live.

The forum will include candidates for state representative — Democrat Craig Miller of Augusta and Republican William Lawrence of Maysville, along with candidates for Maysville City Commission. Those candidates are incumbents Victor McKay, Jeff Brammer, Andrew Wood and Kelly Ashley and contenders Stephanie Gastauer, Ann Brammer, former Mayor David Cartmell and Jon “J/C.” Bess.

Because of COVID restrictions, the forum will forego a live audience in favor of a live broadcast. It will also be recorded so it can be viewed at any time.

The forum will take place at CrossPoint Community Church, getting underway at noon.

Candidates who plan to take part in the forum should arrive by 11:15 a.m. to prepare and complete sound checks.

Candidates for state representative will begin the event, followed by candidates for city commission in two sets of four candidates. Questions will be presented by Ledger Independent Publisher Rod Baker and WFTM Manager Robert Roe.

The General Election is Nov. 3. Four of the eight city commission candidates will be elected to office.

The candidate elected to the state representative position for the 70th District will replace Democrat John Sims Jr. who did not seek reelection.

You can catch the forum on Facebook Live on The Ledger Independent, WFTM or Chamber pages.

