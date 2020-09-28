Robertson records first COVID death

September 28, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

Robertson County has recorded its first COVID-19 death, officials said Monday.

The 71-year-old man died Friday after a long hospitalization, according to Samantha Wilson of the Buffalo Trace Health Department. He suffered from an underlying condition, she said.

The cases of COVID-19 reported in Robertson County have not increased and currently stand steady at 12 with nine recovered, she said.

In Mason County, the number of reported cases of coronavirus reached 126 Monday afternoon with 119 recovered and three deaths.

As of Sept. 25, Lewis County has 228 cases of COVID-19; 11 are active cases.

Also on that date. the Fleming County Health Department reported 81 confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic. There are currently four active cases with no hospitalizations.

There are 40 confirmed cases in Bracken County with three cases remaining active and one hospitalization.

Trending Recipes