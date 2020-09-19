Mason reaches 120 mark for COVID-19

Mason County now stands at 122 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Buffalo Trace Health Department.

Of those confirmed cases, 109 people have recovered, three people have died and 2,488 people have been tested.

In Robertson County, there have been 12 confirmed of the coronavirus reported with 10 recovered, no deaths, and 275 tested.

As of Tuesday, Lewis County reported 215 cases of COVID-19, many of those associated with an outbreak at the Vanceburg Rehabilitation Center. Of those reported cases, 51 are active cases.

The nursing home total includes 77 residents with 33 recovered and 35 staff with 34 recovered. There have been 14 confirmed deaths as a result of COVID-19, all of them from the nursing home outbreak.

When Fleming County Health Department reported Friday it had 78 confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic with eight active cases and no hospitalizations.

Bracken County, which was COVID-19 free for a few weeks, reported one case this week for a total of 38 confirmed cases.

In Brown County, Ohio, 271 cases and two deaths have been reported and in Adams County, Ohio, 117 cases and four deaths have been confirmed.

According to state statistics which measure the average daily cases per 100,000 in population by county, Bracken, Mason and Robertson counties are yellow, Fleming County is green and Lewis County is orange. The federal government list Lewis County as red and Mason County as yellow.

According to the University of Kentucky, masks or face coverings are critical to a successful fall.

Masks or face coverings should:

— Cover mouth and nose

— Fit snugly but comfortably

— Be secured with ties or ear loops

— Be made of multiple layers of fabric

— Allow for breathing without restriction

— Be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape.

To safely remove, grasp the mask by the ties or ear loops, and be careful not to touch eyes, nose, and mouth. Wash your face covering in a washing machine after each use, and wash your hands after removing from your face.

Residents are also urged to follow the guidance set forth by the CDC and the Commonwealth of Kentucky:

— Stay home if ill

— Wear a face covering in public

— Avoid large crowds and gatherings

— Practice physical distancing (6 feet apart)

— Wash hands and surfaces frequently

— Monitor symptoms and remember to seek medical attention if needed.