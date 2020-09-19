City earmarks CARES funding for fire, police

Maysville is among the cities which recently learned they will receive aid from the CARES act, according to information from the Department for Local Government.

The money is earmarked for expenses related to COVID-19.

“Our local governments have been lifelines in our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “This funding is crucial as we work to restart and rebuild Kentucky’s economy while continuing to keep Kentuckians safe.”

DLG Commissioner Dennis Keene said the reimbursements are essential for local governments.

“Local governments are experiencing decreases in revenue, making this funding critical while we combat COVID-19,” said Commissioner Keene. “Our staff is working diligently to make the process efficient so we can get reimbursements to local governments as quickly as possible.”

For Maysville, that means $631,266 to bolster police and fire department payroll, City Manager Matt Wallingford said. The costs of police and fire protection for the period beginning in March and running through May was calculated by City Comptroller Penny Stanfield and that number was submitted according to a formula for cities, along with documentation for the expenses, he said.

Wallingford said the funding is crucial during this time of COVID-19.

“Local governments need help,” Wallingford said. The loss of payroll taxes and property taxes is going to be a burden to local government.”

Maysville earlier received $262,824 in CARES funding for Maysville Transit to help cover those costs.

Maysville city buses never quit operation throughout the pandemic, Transit Manager Debbie Mattingly said. Steps were taken to ensure the safety of drivers and passengers including adding Plexiglas shields to separate drivers from passengers and adding personnel protection equipment, she said. The CARES funding was used to cover those added expenses, she said.