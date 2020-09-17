Candidate forum set for Oct. 1

In a nod to the COVID-19 pandemic, a candidate forum set for next month in Maysville will take on a different look this year.
The Maysville Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce along with The Leger Independent and WFTM radio will host the forum on Thursday, Oct. 1.
The forum will involve candidates for state representative, including Democrat Craig Miller of Augusta and Republican William Lawrence of Maysville, and candidates for Maysville City Commission. Those candidates are incumbents Victor McKay, Jeff Brammer, Andrew Wood and Kelly Ashley and contenders Stephanie Gastauer, Ann Brammer, former Mayor David Cartmell and Jon “J/C.” Bess.
Because of COVID restrictions, the forum will be much different from those from past election years.
The forum will be broadcast via Facebook Live and will be recorded so it can be viewed at any time. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no live audience.
“Our political forums have always been a useful tool in helping area voters to make informed decisions on Election Day. In light of the ongoing pandemic, making our candidate’s stands on the issues known has become even more important,” Roe said. “I’m glad we were able to work out a safe way to make the forum available this season for the voting public.”
The forum will take place at CrossPoint Community Church beginning at noon.
Candidates who plan to take part in the forum should arrive by 11:15 a.m. to prepare and complete sound checks.
Candidates for state representative will take to the stage first followed by candidates for city commission in two sets of four candidates. Questions will be presented by Ledger Independent Publisher Rod Baker and WFTM Manager Robert Roe.
The General Election is set for Nov. 3. Four of the eight city commission candidates will be elected to office.
The candidate elected to the state representative position for the 70th District will replace John Sims Jr. who did not seek reelection.