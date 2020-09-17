Pfeffer named chair of BTADD

Mason County Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer has been named chairman of the Buffalo Trace Area Development District Board.
And, in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic, he became the first chairman to be sworn in virtually.
“I’m the first chair sworn in as chairman by way of Zoom,” he said.
Pfeffer said he takes his nomination and election to the post “with great honor. It’s (BTADD) an organization we lean on a lot.”
Pfeffer was sworn in by on Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Michelle M. Keller on Tuesday during a Zoom call because of social distancing protocols being observed during the pandemic. He replaces outgoing chair and Fleming County Judge-Executive Larry Foxworthy.
Pfeffer will preside over the 28-member board when it meets and will also serve as chair of the executive committee, he said.
BTADD plays an integral role in the area’s ability to function in unison, Pfeffer said.
“That agency keeps all of us counties in communication with each other,” he said.
In addition to Pfeffer, others who were elected to office include Bracken County Judge-Executive Tina Teegarden as vice chair, Lewis County Judge-Executive Todd Ruckel as secretary, and Robertson County Judge-Executive Stephanie Bogucki as treasurer.
Pfeffer said he looks forward to working with BTADD and Executive Director Amy KennedyKennedy moving forward.
“We have a very good ADD district,” Pfeffer said.
Judge-executives and mayors from each of the five counties BTADD covers — Bracken, Fleming, Lewis, Mason and Robertson — are, by virtue of their office, members of the board which is made up of 51 percent elected officials. Other members are citizen members elected from each of those five counties.
BTADD was created in 1969 to serve the five-county area and is headquartered in downtown Maysville with offices in the Kenton Commonwealth Center.