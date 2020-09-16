Polling places set for early, Election Day voting

Early voting, one of three options open for Kentucky voters, is set to begin Oct. 13 and Mason County is ready, County Clerk Stephanie Schumacher told Mason County Magistrates Tuesday.

The Mason County Board of Elections has a plan in place for the Nov. 3 General Election for Mason County voters that includes early in-person voting daily at Central United Methodist Church at 912 East Second Street beginning on Oct. 13-Nov. 2. The polling location, available to all Mason County voters regardless of where their normal precinct is located, will be open from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturdays through Oct. 31.

Beginning on Oct. 17, voters may choose to visit a different site to cast their ballot, she said. On Oct. 17, the May’s Lick Fire Hall will be open for voting; on Oct. 24, Highland Christian Church will be the polling location; and on Oct. 31, voters may vote at the Orangeburg Community Center, Schumacher said. Each location will be open in the designated Saturday from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., she said. The Central UMC polling site will also remain open each Saturday, she said.

Voters may also choose to vote by mail-in absentee ballot by requesting a ballot from the Secretary of State’s web site at https://vrsws.sos.ky.gov/abrweb/. Absentee ballots must be requested no later than Oct. 9, Schumacher said. No ballot applications will be taken after that date, she said.

The third option is to vote in person on Nov. 3, Election Day, Schumacher said.

In Mason County, there will be two locations open on Election Day, according to the county clerk. Those are the Central UMC location and the Mason County Fieldhouse. Both locations will be open from 6 a.m.-6 p.m., and voters may cast their ballot at either location, regardless of where they normally vote.

The options presented to voters are in response to the current COVID-19 pandemic and an attempt to observe social distancing protocols.

Because the county will be paying four poll workers at each location for their labor and CUMC rental for more than one day, commissioners acted on the issue Tuesday and agreed to pay poll workers $80 per day and the church $500 per the period, Schumacher said.

Oct. 5 is the last day to register in Kentucky to be eligible to vote in the Nov. 3 election, Schumacher said.

Also Tuesday, commissioners:

— Approved the first reading of the Flood Damage Prevention Ordinance.

— Approved a lease agreement renewal with the United Prosecutorial System.

— Approved appointments of Danny Collins and Edward Johnson to the Mason County Board of Adjustments Both are for four-year terms.

— Approved the appointment of Peggy Frame to the Mason County Planning Commission, also for a four-year term.

— Approved reports from county department heads.