Woman’s death under investigation

Police are investigating the death of a woman at a Maysville hotel, Police Chief Jared Muse said Tuesday.

According to the chief, officers received a call from the hotel in reference to a man who was yelling about a firearm.

Upon arrival, officers found the man screaming and followed him into one of the rooms where he then directed them to a bathroom, Muse said.

Once inside the bathroom, the officers found a woman with a gunshot wound to the head, lying in the tub.

The woman was transported by Maysville EMS to Meadowview Regional Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries, Muse said.

Both the man and the woman are from out of state, Muse said.

The case is under investigation to determine if foul play was involved or if the wound was self-inflicted, Muse said.

MPD Detective Lt. Chris Conely is in charge of the investigation.

