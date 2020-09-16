MPD organizing community forums

The Maysville Police Department is continuing its community outreach with a series of forums designed to connect citizens and elected officials.
The first forum is set for Oct. 22 and is being organized by MPD’s Community Liaison Officer Chris Neal, Chief Jared Muse said.
The Town Hall Forum is “an effort to strengthen, enhance, and grow community unity, through bridging the gap between law enforcement and all citizen,” Neal said in announcing the event. “Our goal is to establish open lines of communication between citizens, elected officials, community organizations and law enforcement, therefore, breaking down biases, misinterpretations, misunderstandings and build bridges that unite us all.”
Neal has sent letters to local elected officials inviting them to sit in on the discussion, Muse said, and respond to questions, concerns and suggestions from the community.
The forum will take place at the Cox Building in downtown Maysville from 6:30-8 p.m. and feature elected officials, city officials and a moderator, Muse said.
To ensure that everyone who participates has an opportunity to speak and to adhere to COVID-19 protocol, participants will be limited to about 25 people. Residents interested in taking part must contact Neal to reserve a spot in the forum.
Muse said plans are to holds the forums quarterly and to allow 25 different community members to attend each quarter.
“Creating a constructive partnership, will require understanding, patience, and creativity,” Neal said. “We look forward to giving you, the citizens, a chance to have your concerns heard, contribute advice, and be an active participant in resolving those concerns brought about through the Town Hall Forum, thus facilitating a safer, stronger, and unified community.”
Those interested in participating should RSVP to Neal by email at [email protected] or by calling the office at 606-564-9022.
“Thank you in advance for joining us on this journey of building a thriving community for all,” Neal concluded.