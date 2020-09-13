COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Ky.

As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to increase across Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear is urging citizens to continue practicing healthy measure to stem the tide of cases.

“We’ve seen some troubling increases in the number of positive coronavirus cases across our commonwealth in recent weeks,” Beshear said Sunday. “Let’s remember that we’re not powerless in this fight. We wash our hands often and properly. We can keep our gatherings small and make sure we maintain a safe social distance. We can avoid traveling to hotspots. But most of all, we can wear a mask. It’s the best advice from the nation’s top experts and how we protect those we love during this pandemic.”

Beshear reported that there are at least 56,945 cases of coronavirus in Kentucky, 536 of which were newly reported Sunday. Eighty-seven of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which 24 were children ages 5 and under. The youngest was a 1-month-old from Barren County.

“Our case numbers often dip during the weekend as not all labs are reporting,” the Governor said. “We can expect higher counts during the week, but the real work we have is to get these numbers to begin really going down.”

Beshear reported three new deaths Sunday, raising the total to 1,060 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Sunday include a 96-year-old man from Fayette County; a 76-year-old woman from Taylor County; and a 58-year-old man from Warren County.

“These are three of our fellow Kentuckians we’ve lost, and it hurts just as much for their friends, their families and their communities as any that have come before or will be announced in the future,” the Governor said. “Light up your homes and businesses green tonight to let them know they are not alone in their grief.”

As of Sunday, there have been at least 990,957 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 4.14%. At least 10,905 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some information will be delayed until Monday.

The latest local number reported included

Currently, 113 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Mason County, with 102 recovered and three deaths, the Buffalo Trace District Health Department reports, and 12 cases in Robertson County, with eight recovered and no deaths.

The total tested in Mason County stands at 2,407 with 265 tested in Robertson County.

In Lewis County, 203 cases have been counted, 53 active, the majority of those from an outbreak of COVID-19 at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care nursing home. The nursing home total includes 77 residents with 32 recovered and 35 staff members with 32 recovered. The outbreak is also responsible for 14 deaths, all of those patients.

In Fleming County, 74 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 37 in Bracken County.

In Ohio, 100 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Adams County with four deaths and 255 cases in Brown County with two deaths.