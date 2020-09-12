AIS approves tax rates, working budget

AUGUSTA — The Augusta Independent School board of education approved a 4 percent increase in tax rates on Thursday.

During a regular meeting of the board of education, board members approved the increase, making the rate 76.9 cents per $100 of the assessed value of personal and tangible property, 57.6 cents per $100 of the assessed value of motor vehicles and .3 cents for utility.

Augusta Independent School Superintendent Lisa McCane said she wants the public to understand that it is necessary for a small district like AIS to take the 4 percent increase in order to sustain the district.

“A district our size almost can’t survive if we don’t,” she said. “Unfortunately, for school districts, there are not other ways to generate revenue and there isn’t a lot of real estate growth here.”

According to McCane, even taking the compensating rate this year would have made tax rates higher, due to property values lowering.

“Property value decreasing means the compensating rate would have still increased tax rates,” she said.

McCane said there is also a fluctuation with enrollment. One year, the district may be down 15 kids and the next year, it may be up by 10.

“One year, we were down 20 kids,” McCane said.

During the meeting, the board members also approved the working budget for the 2020-21 school year.

The budget includes a beginning balance of $522,302; general fund balance of $429,866; a capital outlay fund of $25,303; a building fund of $168,222; a debt service fund of $98,936; and a food service fund of $51,233.

“There are several fluid factors we expect will positively impact this year’s working budget to enable the district to end the fiscal year with a balanced budget and likely surplus. Those factors being; increased enrollment, FEMA reimbursement and Food Services that will offset the general fund to name a few,” McCane said about the budget.

During the meeting, the board also approved the recommendation by McCane to return to in-person learning on Sept. 28, barring any further recommendations by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

According to McCane, there will still be a 100 percent virtual option for students.