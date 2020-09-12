Hord rejoins Maysville Police Department

Jeff Hord is sworn into office as an MPD officer by Mayor Charles Cotterill.

Jeff Hord is back — back in uniform for the Maysville Police Department.

Hord was hired Thursday as the city’s first rehired retiree under relaxed rules adopted by the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maysville Police Chief Jared Muse said rehiring retired officers makes sense and saves money for the city since there is no payment into their retirement fund and they do not receive health insurance. There is also no training expense with already trained but retired officers, he said.

“He can basically put a uniform on and we can put him right to work,” Muse said.

Hord worked for the Maysville Police Department, the Mason County Sheriff, and most recently the Ludlow Police Department before retiring in 2019, Muse said. With the resignation of one of his officers, Muse said hiring Hord was a plus for the city.

Muse said the state dictates how many retired officers can be hired and for MPD that number is seven. Rehired retired officers work under a one-year contract, he said. That contract was approved Thursday by city commissioners and Hord was immediately sworn in by Maysville Mayor Charles Cotterill.

Maysville residents can expect to see Hord on duty soon, Muse said.

“The timing was good,” the chief said. “I think he will be an asset to the city.”

