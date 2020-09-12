Hord rejoins Maysville Police Department

A historical fiction novel set in the local area is available online.

Josephine’s Defiance is a story set in Maysville, Old Washington, and Augusta during 1850s through the Civil War about a woman who begins having dreams about a place she has never seen. The book begins in the present with the main character eventually seeing the past.

The Amazon.com description of the book said, “Samantha knows her dream is just that … a dream. But lately, it is becoming more frequent. Will she find the place she dreams about? Why does the past keep calling her and who is Josephine?”

The book was written by Joanna Bess, a Mason County resident.

Bess said she grew up on a farm that had a slave pen on the property. During her time on the farm, she would wonder what life was like for the people who lived on the property in the 1800s.

“I would think about what life had to be like for people in the 1800s and during the Civil War,” she said. “That was kind of where the idea for my book started.”

According to Bess, she never imagined she would write a book, but one day, she sat on her front porch and began writing.

“I started writing and suddenly I had about four or five pages and realized, I had more to say, so I kept going until I had the book written out,” she said. “I never believed I’d write a book, but I’m really excited about it.”

Bess said after the book was finished, she decided to go the self-publishing route and began researching how to do it.

“A friend of mine told me about Reedsy.com, where you can find editors, artists and help with getting your book out there,” she said. “There is even an option to format your book on there. You upload it and they put it in the .epub or .mobi format and they’ll do the .pdf that Amazon needs for paperback.”

Bess had her cousin, Elizabeth Hubbard, design the cover for the novel.

Once everything was ready, Bess uploaded her book to Amazon, which took about two to three days to officially release.

The book can be found by visiting https://www.amazon.com/Josephines-Defiance-Joanna-Bess-ebook/dp/B08FYZJMVK/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=Joanna+Bess&qid=1599673078&sr=8-1.

Bess said she already has a second book in mind, but it is currently in the early stages of development.