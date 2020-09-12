Hord rejoins Maysville Police Department

September 11, 2020
City Commissioners once again postponed a decision on how to dispose of the Marshall Key House during Thursday’s meeting.
For the past several months commissioners have discussed how best to sell the property, despite deed covenants that restrict its use.
The historic house was purchased by the city in 2001 from Old Washington Inc. for $150,000, with funds from a Transportation Enhancement grant. As part of the deed stipulations, the house must be used for public purposes “in perpetuity,” officials said.
The house was built in 1807 by Marshall Key, a nephew of U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Marshall. In 1833, Harriet Beecher Stowe visited and was taken to witness a slave auction at the courthouse. According to historic newspaper accounts from the late 1800s, that was where the author received some of the inspiration for her best selling book, Uncle Tom’s Cabin.
When Maysville purchased the property, the deed came with a number of stipulations in a preservation easement for its use, according to Kelly Caudill, Maysville’s city attorney.
The preferred method of sale was by sealed bid although the city can enter into private negotiations is a successful bid is not entered.
Maysville City Manager Matt Wallingford reminded commissioners that there is a drainage issue that needs to be addressed at the property which also requires an archaeological study at the site. The estimated costs of the study and repairs is $14,000, he said. A portion of that, $10,000 is included in the 2020-2021 budget.
A call for bids on the property brought in “zero bids,” Wallingford said.
Since the city has fulfilled it obligation to solicit bids, the property can now be sold privately, he said, although the use restrictions stay in place for any future owner.
Mayor Charles Cotterill said he prefers that a real estate agent be enlisted to sell the property. He suggested that Craig Stanfield, who conducted an auction of abandoned properties for the city, be recruited.
Wallingford said he would also like to enter negotiations with an area non-profit that might be interested. He also said he feels the city is obligated to make the needed repairs before a sale while the mayor said he is opposed to spending city funds.
“I don’t think the city should be on the hook for that,” Cotterill said.
“With all due respect, I don’t think you will get a bite,” without the repairs, Wallingford said.
Caudill said he had tried questioning the Kentucky Heritage Council on the possibility of the restrictions being removed but was unsuccessful in even getting an answer.
Commissioner Andrew Wood, who is also an attorney, said he would like to try to talk with the council, which is responsible for the identification, protection and preservation of historic buildings in the state.
Commissioners agreed to give Wood the opportunity and said they would address the issue again in October.
Also Thursday, commissioners passed a resolution authorizing the hiring of retired police officer Jeff Hord for one year.
In other business, commissioners:
— Approved resolutions for renewal of leases with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, Workforce Investment and Department of Corrections.
— Awarded a paving contract to Brown County Construction for $150,000.
— Accepted the resignation of Officer Justin Cooley from MPD and Firefighter Clark Throckmorton from MFD.
— Appointed Elizabeth Smith and Adam Burton as MPD chaplains.
— Accepted reports from department heads.