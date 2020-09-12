Cycling tour ready to roll

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Limestone Cycling Tour is expecting almost 600 participants to roll into Maysville for this year’s event.
This year marks the 12th year for this annual charity ride. The 2009 inaugural ride was created by a cyclist in memory of his friend, Zach Ruble who was an avid cyclist.
Paula Ruble, Zach Ruble’s mother and now one of primary organizers of the event, was busy Friday taking care of last-minute details before riders began collecting packets later in the afternoon at the ride’s staging area set up in Limestone Park. She took a moment to acknowledge the volunteers who make the event possible.
“One hundred volunteers pulled together in the past week to pull everything together…,” she said.
Hosting an event with the coronavirus threat means getting approval from the health department and local officials, along with putting health and safety protocols in place, Ruble said. That includes making sure marks and other PPE are available to volunteers and riders, taking temps and health screenings before the ride begins, and closing the starting area to crowds that would normally be on hand to cheer for the cyclists, she said.
After reaching the 600 cyclists mark last year, Ruble said she had set a goal of 1,000 for this year. But after the pandemic hit and the reality of conducting the tour under pandemic conditions set in, she was hoping to attract 300-350 participants. So the 600 registered cyclists were somewhat of a surprise, she said.
“We’re super excited about having that many people,” Ruble said.
Cyclists who take part in the tour can select one of four supported routes ranging in distance of 25 – 100 miles.
Proceeds over the last 11 years have been donated to the Zachary Ruble Memorial Scholarship Fund administered by the Hayswood Foundation in Maysville with a donation of $5,000 presented in 2019. Also, in 2019, a new scholarship was established by Limestone Cycling Tour, Inc (501c3) through the Maysville Community and Technical College Foundation with an initial donation of $15,000. Each year seven local students can benefit from funds raised through this one-day event.
The community and especially motorists are asked to watch for cyclists on Saturday and to be cautious every day giving them 3 feet or more space while passing in a safe zone. It is the law in Kentucky so remember to share the road. Pet owners along the routes are asked to keep them restrained to assist in a safer environment for our cycling guests.
For more information visit the website at: www.limestonecycingtour.com or follow LCT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.