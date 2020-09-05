US 62 closed Wednesday for pipe replacement

The Kentucky Department of Highways crews will close part of U.S. 62 in Mason County on Wednesday to replace a drainage pipe underneath the highway, officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said Friday.

Beginning at 8 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 9, U.S. 62 will be closed on the Maysville side about a half-mile east of Kentucky 596 (milepoint 5.5). Barricades will be placed at the Kentucky 596 and Middleton Hill Road intersections.

The work and road closure will continue until about 3 p.m. Wednesday. During construction, through traffic may detour using U.S. 68 and Kentucky 324 through May’s Lick, or other routes.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions.

Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.

