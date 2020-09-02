Mason approves lowered tax rate

VANCEBURG — Families are expressing concerns about how a COVID-19 outbreak at the Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care Center in Lewis County is being handled.

As of Aug. 28, there were 161 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Lewis County with 68 active. Of those cases, 103 stem from the Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care Center, where 72 residents and 31 staff members have tested positive.

There have been 12 deaths reported in the county, all of which were patients at the center, according to Lewis County Health Department Director Anita Bertram.

Since the outbreak began, one family has expressed concerns about how the outbreak was handled at the facility.

Keith McCane said his father has been a patient in the facility since November 2018.

“He had back-to-back strokes,” McCane said. “We had him admitted to the facility in 2018. He’s been there since.”

McCane said when the first few patients contracted COVID-19 at the facility, his father was among them.

“He was one of the first to test positive,” he said. “We were supposed to have a window visit. Right before it was supposed to happen, we received a call saying the visits had been canceled, but not the reason for it. The next day, we received a call saying our father was one of the patients who had tested positive. We were very nervous and very upset.”

McCane said his father was “kind of sick and coughing.”

According to McCane, the family requested a chest X-ray but was denied, though one was conducted later. It was also requested that his father be put on a steroid to help with the coughing.

“It seemed to help him some,” McCane said.

McCane also expressed concerns about how the facility changed the patient’s rooms around when the outbreak happened.

According to McCane, the facility has a green, yellow, and red zone. The green zone is for patients who have not tested positive, nor have they been in contact with someone who did. The red zone is for actively positive patients and the yellow zone is for recovering patients.

Patients who test positive are moved to the red zone for two weeks. After two weeks, they are moved to the yellow zone and eventually the green zone. However, what concerned McCane was how patients who tested positive were being doubled up in the red zone.

“He was put in a room with another person who tested positive,” he said. “Dad was alone for a week and then they put another person in there who had just tested positive. They shouldn’t be putting people in rooms with others who are sick.”

McCane said he just wants the center to handle the situation better.

“It’s very upsetting and frustrating,” he said. “Along with the stress of everything already, they’re putting him in rooms with sick patients and moving him around.”

Lewis County resident Mary Lightner is also upset with how the situation at the facility has been handled over the last several months.

Lightner said her mother is among the 12 individuals who have died from COVID-19. Lighter’s mother died on Aug. 21.

“Things were almost OK before COVID-19 happened,” Lightner said. “There were some things that happened, like not paying attention to her likes and dislikes. They would try to give her orange sorbet and I’d tell them all that time that she didn’t like it. When we could go in and visit, I’d take food for her. After COVID-19, I couldn’t take food to her anymore.”

According to Lightner, when patients were first diagnosed with COVID-19, her mother was moved to another room so hers could be used as a room for those diagnosed with the virus. She was moved into a room with another patient whose sister was also living at the facility, though the sisters did not share a room.

“She was always in there, sitting in the room,” Lightner said. “Mom couldn’t get to the window, because they were in the way.”

Eventually, Lightner’s mother was moved from the room and put in with another patient. In this room, the temperature was always low and Lightner’s mother would complain about being cold.

“She was always cold. I’d beg them to not have it so cold in there, because she was freezing, but they said the other woman in there needed it to be cold. I had to beg them to just give her an extra blanket.”

Other issues Lightner said she had with the facility was a time when the air conditioning was turned off and patients were hot. Her mother attempted to get ice water brought to her from a nurse. Lightner said it took her several tries to get a nurse to return with water for her mother.

She said one of her biggest concerns was the lack of a lockdown with patients who were diagnosed with COVID-19.

“There was just no lockdown and no safety,” she said.

It was during a camping trip that Lightner learned her mother had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“She went down hill really fast after that,” Lightner said. “They weren’t giving her any antibiotics — just zinc and vitamin D.”

Lightner’s mother was taken to the hospital. After arriving at the hospital, Lighter said she was informed that her mother had a bed sore and bruises on her ankles.

Her mother was in Hospice of Hope for two days before she died on Aug. 21.

“The way the handled the situation was awful,” she said. “They should be making sure all of their patient needs are met. They should be keeping them safe.”

The center released a statement regarding the outbreak of COVID-19.

In the statement, Joseph Donchatz, the executive director of the Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care Center, said the outbreak began after a patient returned from an area hospital after being in contact with someone who would later test positive for the virus.

Donchatz said the center has been working closely with the Lewis County Health Department regarding guidelines for handling the outbreak.

“Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care remains in close contact with the Lewis County Health Department and Kentucky Department for Public Health. The center has also consulted with a regional infection preventionist nurse through the Kentucky Department of Health. Our medical director is making virtual rounds daily to monitor residents for worsening in their condition and ensure they get the needed services,” he said.

In regards to McCane’s concern about grouping patients together when they test positive for the virus, Donchatz said there have been times when the center has needed to cohort patients and it was done so with the recommendation of the health department.

Donchatz said the health and safety of residents and staff is a top priority and several protocols have been put in place at the center.

Amanda Grooms, ombudsman with the Buffalo Trace Area Development District also releases a statement about the outbreak.

“The Ombudsman Program promotes the rights of nursing home residents, provides education to the public pertaining to long term care, and works to resolve concerns on the residents’ behalf. The outbreak at the Vanceburg Nursing and Rehabilitation facility is truly unfortunate and our heartfelt condolences go out to the residents, families, and staff at this time. Our program will continue to advocate on behalf of the residents’ to ensure they receive quality care.”

Those protocols include:

— Visitors and non-essential healthcare personnel being prohibited from the facility.

— Group activities being canceled and communal dining suspended.

— Employees being screened for the virus upon entering and exiting daily as well as mid-shift.

— Residents being screened for the virus twice daily.

— Suspected or confirmed positive residents being placed in isolation or being put in a cohort-based on test results and symptoms.

— Staff providing care for suspected or confirmed positive residents being limited to residents and wearing personal protective equipment.

— Residents being asked to remain in their rooms except for medically necessary reasons.

“We have prepared for the possibility of the coronavirus appearing in our community and have provided clear guidance for our staff to respond to and control the spread of the illness,” said Donchatz. “We are extremely fortunate that we have not experienced any shortage of PPE. We have been very proactive in sourcing supplies since the beginning of the pandemic, so we’ve had enough PPE on hand to follow guidance provided by the CDC.”

Bertram said she cannot speak to the situation at the center, but she does want the public to remember that COVID-19 is not confined to the center and is active in the county.

“It’s not confined to the four walls of that center,” she said. “It is in our county and now, more than ever, the public needs to be diligent about following the guidelines put in place. Wear your mask in public. This isn’t the time to be planning big gatherings that will further the spread.”