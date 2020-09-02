Mason approves lowered tax rate

Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

Mason County residents can expect to see little change in county taxes this fall, provided they don’t see an increase in their property value.

Mason County Commissioners on Monday took the compensating tax rate for the 2020 tax year, a decrease of .2 cents per $100 in property value from last year, Mason County Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer said.

The rate commissioners agreed to is 22.7 cents per $100 for both real and tangible property and 16 cents on motor vehicles. Last year’s rate was 22.9, he said.

The decrease came about because of an increase in property values in the county, up from last year by $13 million to a total of $780 million, he said.

Pfeffer said it is his hope that the county can always increase revenue through increased property values rather than increased tax rates.

He attributed the increased values to new building, economic development and from a new way that agricultural land is accessed.

Other tax rates from special taxing districts for 2020 include:

Health District — 7.5 cents for real and personal and 7.5 cents for vehicle.

Extension District — 3.96 cents for real estate, 4.07 cents for personal and 2 cents for vehicle.

Library — 6/7 cents for real estate, 6.8 cents for personal and 4 cents for vehicle.

Also Monday, commissioners approved the installation of oxyion surface and air sanitation systems to the HVAC units at the Mason County Detention Center at a cost of $29,000, Pfeffer said. The system will cut down on health care costs at the jail and funding is available through the CARES act, he said.

Commissions also approved Eagan and Associates for landfill hydrogeological environmental monitoring services.

