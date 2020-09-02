Mason grand jury returns indictments

September 2, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

Several indictments were handed down Friday by a Mason County grand jury.

Among those named in the indictments was Michael Kyler Phillips, 25, of Maysville, on five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count each of first-degree flee or evading, and receiving stolen property.

According to the indictment, on Aug. 5, Phillips pointed a handgun at three minors and then attempted to elude police on foot after receiving an order to stop.

Phillips is also alleged to have “received, retained or disposed of a firearm of another” which he had reason to believe was stolen, the indictment indicates.

Phillips was released on bond from the Mason County Detention Center on Aug. 12.

William R. Highfield, 49, of Vanceburg, faces one count of first-degree wanton endangerment after he allegedly “engaged in conduct which created a risk of death or serious physical injury” to a female.

Highfield is currently lodged in MCDC on a $5,000 bond. He is set to be arraigned in Mason Circuit Court on Sept. 15.

Kevin Thomas Lawrence, 29, was indicted on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading when operating a motor vehicle for an incident that took place on July 6, when he allegedly disobeyed a direction to stop from Deputy Josh German of the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. He also faces two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and three counts of first-degree criminal attempt to commit assault in connection with the incident.

Joseph E. Baird Sr., 31, Stephanie L. Baird, 29, and Allen Theodore Fryman Jr., 49, all face a charge of theft by unlawful taking (auto) for allegedly taking an auto belonging to Chad Sexton on June 24. Baird Sr. also faces a second-degree persistent felony offender charge in connection with the case.

Eugene Clinger, 72, of Germantown, was indicted on one count of second-degree assault for allegedly striking Tom Markey in the head with the wooden handle of a hammer on May 14.

Clinger was released from MCDC on a $5,000 unsecured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Mason Circuit court on Sept. 15.

Other indictments returned by the grand jury include:

— Tonya Rose Adams, 43, second-degree burglary, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, theft by unlawful taking, possession of marijuana.

— Christopher Shane Toller, 35, first-degree possession of controlled substance methamphetamine.

— Archie W, Cunningham IV, 28, theft of identity.

— William Erskine Slater, 64, first-degree possession of controlled substance cocaine.

— Gary Wayne Cunningham Jr., 33, obstructed vision and/or windshield, trafficking in controlled substance methamphetamine.

— Tyler Lee Britt, 23, third-degree assault, possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of controlled substance methamphetamine.

— Robert Dale Farley II, 49, first-degree possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

— Robert Dale Farley II, 49, first-degree possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

— Arista Marie Truesdell, 37, theft of identity, first-degree possession of a controlled substance hydrocodone, third-degree possession of a controlled substance bupreorphine.

— Chelsea Marie Johnson, 28, first-degree possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

— Shalamar Stevens, 29, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, attempt to elude or evade.

— Kara Beth Hesler, 43, first-degree possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine.

